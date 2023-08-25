NASHVILLE – As summer winds down, many Americans are heading out of town.

AAA booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises shows Labor Day weekend travel is up over last year: domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you