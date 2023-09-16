KINGSPORT — Sullivan County ranks 11th out of 95 counties in tourism, according to a report from a state department on tourism.
“Tourism is an absolutely critical part of our local economy,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “I greatly appreciate the efforts of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, city staff, Sullivan County government in promoting and sustaining this vital industry.”
The 2022 Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report reveals tourism in Sullivan County generated $329,912,000 in domestic visitor spending, a 9% increase from 2021.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development released the new data at the industry’s annual Governor’s Conference in Knoxville, and celebrated growth across all 95 Tennessee counties.
“Tourism continues to thrive in Tennessee, Kingsport and the region,” Frank Lett, president and chief tourism officer for Visit Kingsport, said. “Whether it’s through meetings and conventions, leisure travel or sport events, tourism is a large contributor to our local economy. This recent report solidifies all the hard work that tourism employees in our region put forth every day.”
Matthew Johnson, director of Sullivan County Archives and Tourism, said it is based upon all the efforts of tourism organizations across the county from Kingsport to Sullivan County to Bristol.
“To see Sullivan County listed as 11th in terms of visitor spending for the state of Tennessee is a testament to our tourism industry. Sullivan County is home to many tourism attractions, outdoor recreation, history and heritage that visitors from across the world come to experience,” he said.
According to the report, if it were not for the taxes generated by tourism each Sullivan County household would pay $501 more in state and local taxes.
Locally, all eight counties representing Northeast Tennessee generated over $841 million economic impact to the region in visitor spending, up $68 million from the previous year. All counties of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington had significant increases in visitor spending, wages paid to employees, employment, as well as state and local tax receipts.
Statewide, Tennessee saw $29 billion in visitor spending and 141 million people visit the state.
“Tennessee is thriving as tourism continues to soar, from our large cities to small towns,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Our industry’s hard work is paying off with record levels of visitor spending and significantly outpacing inflation. It is our privilege to showcase these numbers and express our gratitude to our partners, attractions, elected leaders and visitors who made a record year for Tennessee.”
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.