230721FFBalloons-_DSC5522

Balloons ascend at this year’s Fun Fest. Local tourism in Sullivan County increased by 9% over a year, officials said.

 Allison Winters

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County ranks 11th out of 95 counties in tourism, according to a report from a state department on tourism.

“Tourism is an absolutely critical part of our local economy,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “I greatly appreciate the efforts of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, city staff, Sullivan County government in promoting and sustaining this vital industry.”





