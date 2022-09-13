KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar.

NETTA will offer a workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The sessions will offer information on vacation rental markets, laws and regulations, customer service, proper cleaning guidelines, as well as how to get started with rentals and enhance current properties. According to a press release from NETTA, the workshops will also offer a question-and-answer session with local short-term rental experts in each area and an opportunity to hear from local tourism bureaus.

