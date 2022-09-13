KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning more about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar.
NETTA will offer a short-term rental workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The sessions will offer information on vacation rental markets, laws and regulations, customer service, proper cleaning guidelines, as well as how to get started with rentals and enhance current properties. According to a press release from NETTA, the workshops will also offer a question-and-answer session with local short term rental experts in each area, and an opportunity to hear from local tourism bureaus.
“Our workshops this past spring were in high demand, and we’re excited to offer this series again in different communities that have been noted for growth in the accommodations sector. Northeast Tennessee has a thriving short term rental market due to our proximity to outdoor opportunities, as well as internationally known attractions and urban landscapes,” Executive Director Alicia Phelps said. “Our hope is to connect our current lodging properties and equip those who are thinking about investing in the short-term rental market to showcase our area at its best.”
The Wednesday, Oct. 19, session in Erwin will be held at SquareOne, 211 S Elm Ave, Erwin, TN 37650.
The Thursday, Oct. 20, in Kingsport will be held at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, 400 Clinchfield St #100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Registration is required, and open to those interested in, or currently own/operate vacation rental properties. To register, call (423) 262-0238 or email tourism@northeasttennessee.org. More information can also be found online.