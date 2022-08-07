Dennis Phillps (copy)

Dennis Phillips is the CEO of NETNHub. Phillips also served at Kingsport’s mayor for 10 years.

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — Dennis Phillips is no stranger to economic development in Northeast Tennessee. But now, as the CEO of NETNHub, he’s tackling what might be his most challenging task yet: bringing the region — and its county and city leaders — together with one voice.

“That’s the biggest challenge we’ve got,” Phillips told the Times News, “getting people in government to trust each other enough to work together. This could be the biggest win-win for economic development.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video