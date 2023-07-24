It’s the forgotten battle of the Civil War. Fought in Tennessee, this Dec. 31, 1862, fight was every bit as big and bloody as Shiloh, but rarely talked about today.
On the third day of my American Battlefield Trust trip to Franklin, I toured the Stones River battlefield with historian, and first director of the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, Will Greene.
It was starting to rain when my group boarded the bus at the hotel in Franklin. But battlefield walks go on despite the weather. We headed to Murfreesboro, but not directly to the Stones River National Battlefield Park. Instead, we went to an athletic facility near the town where Greene began to lay out the troop movements along the streets of the facility.
With the stage for the battle now set, we boarded the bus. But again, we did not go to the national battlefield park. We drove along a highway with neighborhoods on one side and a large field on the other. We parked and got out, crossing the highway to the field. Here Greene begins pointing out the opening advances of the Confederates. This historic field is unpreserved and not part of any historic park. Therefore it is open to development and could be lost as part of our nation’s history.
Greene pointed out that Gen. Braxton Bragg, commanding the Confederate Army of Tennessee, wanted to attack and turn the right flank of the Federal army. Oddly enough, Gen. William S. Rosecrans, commanding the Union Army of the Cumberland, wanted to attack and turn the Rebels’ right flank.
Both generals had the same idea, but Bragg struck first. The Union line swung back like a door on a hinge and established a defensive position close to the Nashville Turnpike and the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad.
Now we board the bus and head to the national battlefield park and a key point of the first day’s fighting, the Round Forest — or as it would come to be known, Hell’s Half Acre.
We arrived at the park and began walking the trail through the forest. I was immediately struck by the rocky terrain and what a strong defensive position it was. At least two members of our group fell just walking through the area.
The Confederates battered this position relentlessly and were beaten back with heavy losses. Then into the battle came our local soldiers, the 19th Tennessee Regiment with its companies from Sullivan, Washington and Hawkins counties. Their accounts, which I looked up, give us a firsthand view of the battle.
“We moved forward in line with the brigade to the attack, in support of the front line of the corps, we being in the second line,” said Col. Francis Walker, commanding the 19th Tennessee. “On our way we met many stragglers and wounded men from the front lines retiring to the rear, the former demoralized, the latter disabled. The first we tried to turn back, urging them to renew their efforts; the last we could but pity.”
As the 19th Tennessee continued to move forward it came under the fire of Union artillery. Its regimental musician, William Worsham, later wrote, “The Federals had a battery concealed behind a cluster of cedars on a dirt road running between the pikes which raked our line but failed to check our advance. Our regiment had advanced to a temporary breastwork of loose stones made by the enemy during the night before when a shell from a concealed battery struck the rock wall, bursting, killing one and wounded six others of Company I, of the 19th Tennessee.”
Col. Walker remembered the grim situation as the 19th Tennessee pressed forward to the front lines after the rock wall.
“But just when we were resuming the march to the front, we could distinctly see by the action of the men in the front line that they were on the eve of being driven back, if, indeed, they had not already entirely given way. Many of them were falling back and all seemed disorganized. But our line promptly moved up to their support,” said Walker. “Here, for the first time, we could see the evidence of the conflict in the field. Numbers of dead and wounded were lying about, both Confederate and Federals, horses and arms, and equipment, and here we first felt the fire from the small arms of the enemy.”
The 19th Tennessee didn’t attack the rocky section of the battlefield we were touring head on. They were moving at an angle somewhat toward the Nashville & Chattanooga Railroad. My group headed that way after a stop in the visitors center.
We crossed the highway and were now in the vicinity of the railroad where some of the hottest fighting occurred as that day wore on. A Hawkins County soldier in Company K distinguished himself in the fight.
“In this charge the color-bearer was shot down and as the colors were falling Corporal Mason, of the color guard, seized them and bore them aloft as a beacon for the regiment through the storm of battle. Mason was of Company K, a brave, daring fellow, who never let the colors lag,” said Worsham.
The 19th Tennessee continued forward pressing the Yankees back, Col. Walker noted, in spite of their being reinforced.
“Some 200 yards farther into the woods the enemy appeared in great force. They here poured in upon me a most effective and murderous fire. This we returned with all the vigor and rapidity possible, gradually moving forward,” said Col. Walker. “This constant and severe fire continued for near an hour but the persistency and accuracy of our fire, our steady and resistless advance, the obstinacy of the enemy was at last overcome.”
All day long the Union line had folded back on itself like a pocketknife closing, with 13,000 men dead, wounded or captured. But the hinge of that folding knife, near where the 19th Tennessee’s advance would stop, was held by the Federals Brigade of Col. William Hazen.
From 9 a.m. to dusk, Hazen’s Brigade fought. They were the only Federals to hold their ground on the first day of the battle despite their heavy losses. Just six months after the battle, comrades of the soldiers killed in this defense laid up the stones for the Hazen Brigade Monument, even though the outcome of the war was still in doubt. It is the oldest intact Civil War monument in the nation.
Today the location where Hazen’s Brigade made its stand is now the Stones River National Cemetery where the Union dead from the battle, and future wars, are buried. No Confederate soldiers were allowed to be buried there.
My group ended the discussion and tour of the first day’s fighting of the Battle of Stones River at the cemetery in a hard rain. We took a break for lunch and to dry out before exploring the battle’s fighting on Jan. 1 and 2 of 1863.
But that will be for a future column.