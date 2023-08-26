The arrival of September means that summer is on the way out and fall is almost here. It also means a very busy time at our area historic sites with several festivals happening and the Overmountain Men marching through.
Exchange Place
Exchange Place will hold its 51st Fall Folk Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon until 5 p.m. A basic admission fee is charged, and those under the age of 12 are admitted for free. All proceeds go toward the care of the farm’s animals and the continued restoration and preservation of the site.
The Fall Folk Arts Festival focuses on harvest-time activities on an 1850s farm, emphasizing traditional arts and crafts, harvest produce and plants, plus demonstrations of fall activities that might have been found on a mid-19th century Northeast Tennessee farm, such as making sorghum and apple butter.
The farm anticipates that both sides of Orebank Road will feature unique handmade crafts, native and heirloom plants, natural greenery, plus homemade foods and baked goods.
Two popular features will be front-and-center: the Overmountain Weavers’ Guild, who demonstrate the arts of spinning and weaving; and the iron skills of the resident blacksmith. They will be demonstrating their talents while a full lineup of popular regional musicians will be playing, providing an Americana soundtrack throughout the weekend.
A great many volunteers are always needed to make the Fall Folk Arts Festival a success. If you are interested in helping, even for just an hour, please contact Exchange Place. In addition, heritage vendors who would like to demonstrate their craft (wearing period clothes is optional) are heartily welcomed as well. Please call the farm at 423-288-6071 or email exchangeplacefestivals@gmail.com.
Exchange Place is located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site
On Saturday, Sept. 16, Rocky Mount will host an Overmountain Victory Trail Association Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit the encampment of the Overmountain Men, as they recreate that fateful evening of Sept. 24, 1780, in their first leg of the over-the-mountain march to the victory at Kings Mountain. Each year, members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association recreate this historic march by traveling in the footsteps of those Overmountain Men from Abingdon, Virginia, to Kings Mountain, South Carolina.
Would you have made a good solider? Try your hand at cartridge rolling to find out. Could you have made 400 candles? How about just one? Visit the candle dipping pot to see how they turn out! Roam the historic grounds, visit the various demonstrations and chat with the interpreters. You might even get to meet Mary Patton, one of the finest powder makers in the Watauga Settlement.
This free event starts with the posting of the colors and pledge of allegiance. There will also be demonstrations of the period trades such as blacksmithing, a doctor, quilting, and more. Open house style tours of the historic site will also be available throughout the day.
Rocky Mount is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats near Johnson City.
Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table
On Monday, Sept. 11, The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table is hosting another of its regular presentations relating to the American Civil War and Reconstruction, this time by Scott Mingus and titled “The Lincoln Funeral Train.” Mingus will offer his insights at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport. As always, this presentation is open to the public, and all interested are cordially invited to attend.
A multiple award-winning author, Mingus has written more than 30 Civil War and Underground Railroad books and numerous articles for Gettysburg Magazine and other historical journals. He has appeared on C-SPAN, C-SPAN3, PBS and several other TV networks. Mingus writes a blog on the Civil War history of York County, Pennsylvania, where he and his wife, Debi, live. He also has written six scenario books for miniature wargaming. He received lifetime achievement awards from the York County History Center and the Camp Curtin Historical Society for his many contributions to local history. His books and wargaming scenario books have received or been nominated for numerous national awards.
The funeral train carrying the remains of the slain President Abraham Lincoln passed through the commonwealth of Pennsylvania on April 21-22, 1865, on its way to New York City and again on April 28 as it headed west from Buffalo to Cleveland and passed through the Erie region. Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians passed by the coffin as Lincoln lay in state in Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
Massive, untold numbers of residents watched the funeral train slowly steam past their farms, small towns, communities and whistle stops. Many left personal reminiscences. Mingus has tapped into these often obscure or rare diaries and journal entries, coupled with the eyewitness accounts of a small cadre of big-city reporters on board the train and those newsmen in the towns through which the train passed to present a detailed, yet highly readable account of the funeral train’s passage though Pennsylvania. He includes overviews of the locomotives used, the crewmen, the railroads the train used, timetables and other interesting aspects.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m., join the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution at Fort Watauga in honor of the Overmountain Men and their victory over loyalist forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain. The 243rd anniversary of the “Gathering at Sycamore Shoals” will be celebrated with a memorial service and a ceremonial wreath laying.
On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24, Sycamore Shoals will host the Overmountain Muster from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Join the reenactors at Fort Watauga for a weekend of living history during the encampment of the Overmountain militia before the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. Relive some of the most crucial days of the American Revolution.
On Monday, Sept. 25, at approximately 2 p.m., marchers will cross the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals, just as the Overmountain militia crossed 243 years ago. Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association have recreated the historic march to Kings Mountain regularly since 1975.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton. For more information, call 423-543-5808.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
Tipton-Haynes will host its Appalachian Highlands Celtic Festival on Sept. 1-3.
On Friday, Sept. 1, will be “The Calling of the Clans,” an opening ceremony for the festival. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. and last about 30 minutes. After the ceremony there will be a small finger food gathering in the visitor center.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, there will be the main Celtic Festival with Highland Games sponsored by SHAG, Celtic music all day, and food, vendors and demonstrations, games and all manner of other Celtic-based events throughout the site. This day the event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, the main Celtic Festival will continue with Highland Games demonstrations, Celtic music all day food, vendors and demonstrations, and all manner of other Celtic-based events throughout the site. This day the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also next month, Tipton-Haynes will be hosting its annual Sorghum Festival and Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is based on the development of sweeteners for the historic families of Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. The evolution and creation of sorghum allowed the farmers of this area to create their own sweeteners at a much cheaper price than having sugar shipped in from the Caribbean.
During the event, Tipton-Haynes will be serving a biscuit, sausage, eggs and bacon breakfast from 8-11 a.m. While the breakfast is going on and throughout the afternoon until finished, site volunteers will be milling down the sorghum that grows on the site, collecting the juices for boiling.
These juices are then taken to the furnace and boiled down into sorghum molasses that many people love on their biscuits and grits. Also, the site will have several local vendors food trucks for lunch and other activities across the grounds for the public to enjoy. Maggie the mule will be turning the mill again this year to crush the cane.