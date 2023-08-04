During the Civil War, the 26th Tennessee Infantry Regiment with its Company K from Sullivan County always seemed to end up in a bad spot. During my trip to the Stones River Battlefield with the American Battlefield Trust, I had a chance to walk where they suffered some of their worst luck.
After spending the morning in the rain walking the site of the first day’s battle with historian Will Greene, the group took a break for lunch and to dry out. The rain had stopped when we came out for the afternoon, so we headed for the site of the second, really third, day of the battle.
The Confederates pushed back the right side of the Union line during the first day’s fighting on Dec. 31. Gen. Braxton Bragg thought he had whipped the Yankees and they would retreat back to Nashville during the night. The morning of Jan. 1 brought dismay to Gen. Bragg as Gen. William Rosecrans and the Army of the Cumberland had not retreated during the night as thought but instead fortified in stronger defensive positions.
“The morning found our lines pretty much the same they were the evening before,” said William Worsham, regimental musician of the 19th Tennessee with its companies from Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties. “Rosecrans had improved his, had dropped back from ‘Round Forest,’ a point on his line between the railroad and the river he had occupied the evening before to a hill farther back and also down the river.”
Later in the day, Confederate cavalry confirmed Gen. Bragg’s fears when they unsuccessfully ambushed a heavily armed column of 300 wagons loaded with ammunition, food and supplies heading for the Union Army from Nashville. Rosecrans was not retreating; he was regrouping.
Gen. Bragg decided to resume the battle on Jan. 2, and having attacked the Federal right the first day he would hit the Federal left. Gen. John C. Breckinridge would be in charge of the day’s work, but he was not happy about it. He had scouts out observing the Union lines and didn’t like what he had learned.
Breckinridge drew a map in the dirt as he explained to Bragg, “Directing the Ninth and the Fourth Kentucky, to drive back the enemy’s skirmishers, we were enabled to see that he was occupying with infantry and artillery the crest of a gentle slope on the east bank of the river. The center of the position was distant, about 1,600 yards. It extended along ground part open and part woodland.”
In spite of the fact that Breckinridge would have to fight his way up the grounds described and then across the river, Bragg demanded the attack would be carried out, claiming Breckinridge’s Kentucky troops had done little and it was time for them to “show their meddle.”
The two men parted on less than friendly terms as Breckinridge left to get his troops in place to launch the afternoon attack.
“I had informed the commanding general that we would be ready to advance at 4 o’clock, and precisely at that hour the signal gun was heard from our center,” said Breckinridge. “Instantly the troops moved forward at a quick step and in admirable order. The front line had bayonets fixed, with orders to deliver one volley, and then use the bayonet.”
The Confederates’ success was surprising as they drove the Yankees off the hill and across the river in less than 30 minutes. So fast was their advance that the artillery to cover their crossing the river had not arrived. Still, the Rebel soldiers continued across in spite of Gen Breckinridge’s orders to wait for the cannons.
The ground over which the first part of this day’s battle took place was outside the park and on private property, so our group couldn’t walk it. We started out at a marker as Greene described the action, and then we headed to the river to pick up the action at McFadden’s Ford, where the 26th Tennessee would again be unlucky.
The Rebels quickly crossed McFadden’s Ford on Stones River and climbed its banks to continue their pursuit of the retreating Yankees, thinking each step was bringing them closer to victory. In reality each step was bringing them closer to a trap.
Gen. Rosecrans had been watching the movements of the Rebel army all day and shifted part of his army, and several cannons, in anticipation of Bragg’s attack. As Breckinridge’s men continued chasing the retreating Federals, they came to a large clearing in the woods and there, waiting for them, were 58 cannons.
Maj. Gen. Thomas Crittenden, commanding the left side of the Union line said, “The sound judgment of my chief-of-artillery enabled me to open 58 guns almost simultaneously on Breckinridge’s men, and turn a dashing charge into a sudden retreat and route in which the enemy lost 1,700 to 1,800 men in a few moments.”
“It now appeared that the ground we had won was commanded by the enemy’s batteries, within easy range, on better ground, upon the other side of the river,” said Gen. Breckinridge. “I know not how many guns he had. He had enough to sweep the whole position from the front, the left, and the right, and to render it wholly untenable by our force present of artillery and infantry.”
Rebels now recrossed the river in disorder with a Union counterattack on their heels. As they scrambled up the hill on the other side, the 26th Tennessee arrived to cover the retreat, joined by some of the artillery that was to have covered the Confederates on the other side of the river.
A tide of Union blue washed up out of the river so close to the retreating Rebels that the Confederate cannons could not be brought to bear. The 26th Tennessee, caught up in the confusion, were unable to mount a defense and were quickly routed and, in addition to the cannons, lost their battle flag for the second time in the war, the first being the surrender of Fort Donelson early in the war. Adding to the regiment’s embarrassment, the loss of the flag was witnessed by a sketch artist and reporters and was illustrated all over the North.
J.T. Gibson, 78th Pennsylvania Regiment, later wrote, “We captured a battery of four guns, two of them being secured by our regiment. We captured, also the colors of the 26th Tennessee Infantry. The captured flag was seized, I believe, at the same time by Private Davis and Private Hughes. The picture entitled ‘The Charge of the 78th Regiment’ appeared just after the battle in Frank Leslie’s Magazine.”
Gen. Bragg had been beaten as bad this day as Rosecrans on the first day of the battle. Now he had to decide his next action. Gen. Rosecrans influenced Bragg’s thinking that night as he and his staff rode beyond the lines near Breckinridge’s location lighting campfires and shouting orders back and forth, giving the illusion of more soldiers than there really were.
Rosecrans’ ploy worked. The next morning Bragg moved troops to reinforce Breckinridge’s part of the line. This left the 19th Tennessee and a few other regiments of Gen. Leonidas Polk’s corps alone on the same side of the river as the enemy. Polk protested. If the Union attacked in that area those regiments could be cut off from the river and destroyed.
Later in the day, Confederate cavalry scouting toward Nashville reported a large body of troops, East Tennessee Unionist, were arriving to reinforce Rosecrans. Gen. Bragg had had enough, Rosecrans could replace his losses while Bragg could not. He ordered the army to retreat to Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Instead of going after Bragg and the retreating Confederates, Rosecrans chose to fortify against any future attacks. This brought our group to the last stop of the day, Lunette Palmer of what became known as Fortress Rosecrans.
Lunette Palmer was a multi-sided, angled earthwork that projects outward from the basic profile of the fort. The 10 lunettes of Fortress Rosecrans were designed to allow infantry or artillery to sweep every inch of ground in front of the fort. There were no “dead spaces” where an attacking foe could take refuge. Each lunette was served by batteries of three to nine guns under the command of an officer with 60 to 100 enlisted men present.
It wasn’t until Fortress Rosecrans was completed and garrisoned that the Federal army would leave and begin to move toward Chattanooga and the Confederate Army.