BRISTOL, Tenn. — This September marks another first for Bristol Motor Speedway, where the objective is always to finish first.
The track has routinely ranked first among NASCAR fans’ favorite tracks, with 55 straight sellouts from 1982-2010. Six years later, BMS hosted the Battle at Bristol between Tennessee and Virginia Tech, which is the No. 1-attended college football game of all time.
The Food City Dirt Race in 2021 was NASCAR’s first race on dirt in 51 years. Now, for the first time ever, all three races in NASCAR’s national series — Cup, Xfinity and Truck — at BMS will be playoff races.
BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell believes the high-banked short track, nicknamed the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” is the ideal venue to host these events.
“The NASCAR playoffs really is a perfect fit for Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight configuration, steep banking, incredible speed and unlimited possibilities for mayhem and chaos,” Caldwell said. “We are proud to once again be the host of the elimination race for the Round of 16 during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, and we look forward to all of the drama and intrigue that awaits us.”
If history is any indication, fans are in for great racing all weekend.
It starts Thursday, Sept. 14, with 400 laps of heart-pounding action. It’s a doubleheader with the Bush’s Beans 200 for the ARCA Menards Series and capped off with the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Both of these series feature the future stars of the sport, along with a few cagey veterans who add another element of excitement to the action.
Friday features the Food City 300 and the return of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the driver’s seat of the No. 88 Hellman’s Chevrolet. It is arguably the best deal of the weekend, with practice and qualifying for both the Xfinity and Cup Series, along with the great action for which the Food City 300 is known.
Who can forget the classic 2021 race when winner A.J. Allmendinger and runner-up Austin Cindric crashed as they crossed the finish line? Allmendinger’s torn-up race car was too damaged to drive back to the victory lane.
Of course, it also brings back memories of what has made the Bass Pro Shops Night Race such a special event over the years, consistently voted as NASCAR fans’ favorite event.
There are the classic Earnhardt-Labonte finishes in the 1990s and more recently Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick dueling in 2021. While Elliott isn’t part of the playoff field, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver will still be among the favorites to win the race.
For the playoff contenders, the field will be whittled down from 16 to 12 drivers after Bristol. It adds an element of excitement to NASCAR’s most electrifying race. With all three national series races now part of the playoffs, it’s a chance to witness another first at Bristol Motor Speedway.
