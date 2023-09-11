BRISTOL, Tenn. — This September marks another first for Bristol Motor Speedway, where the objective is always to finish first.

The track has routinely ranked first among NASCAR fans’ favorite tracks, with 55 straight sellouts from 1982-2010. Six years later, BMS hosted the Battle at Bristol between Tennessee and Virginia Tech, which is the No. 1-attended college football game of all time.

Overhead view of Bristol Motor Speedway during the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway offers an overhead view during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 19, 2017, in Bristol, Tennessee.


Dale Earnhardt spins Terry Labonte last lao at 1999 Bristol Night Race.

Dale Earnhardt spins Terry Labonte on the final lap of the 1999 Bristol Night Race.
Terry Labonte and crew celebrates in victory lane with his wrecked race car after the 1995 Bristol Night Race

Terry Labonte and crew celebrates in victory lane with his wrecked race car after the 1995 Bristol Night Race.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you