“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken thousands of photos of more than 1,150 bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Kyles Ford Bridge in Hancock County.
At several times in its 95-year history, the Kyles (or Kyle’s) Ford Bridge, also known as the Edward R. Talley Bridge on the Clinch River between Eidson, Tennessee, and Blackwater, Virginia, must have been one of the busiest bridges in Hancock County.
Because of its importance on the “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” (of the 20th century novel and movie of the same name) on State Route 70 between Clinch Mountain and Powell Mountain, the route handled lots of visitor traffic to that part of Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
The Kyles Ford Bridge is one of four crossings of the Clinch River in the 60 miles between Speers Ferry, Virginia, and Tazewell, Tennessee., including the U.S. 23 bridge at Speers Ferry and the U.S. 25-E bridge east of Tazewell.
Despite the third crossing at the busy Hancock County seat in Sneedville, Kyles Ford probably got just as much traffic upriver. But some of it could have been out-of-area license plates between Rogersville and Jonesville, Virginia.
According to history records, the “Kyles Ford” in the river was named for nearby farmer Robert Kyle Jr., who operated a ferry across the river at an L-shaped bend in the Clinch River in the mid 1800s. In 1927, a bridge across the Clinch River at Kyles Ford was proposed for that location, to be funded with federal funds as one of Tennessee’s 18 proposed toll bridges — in fact, it was No. 6 on the list.
Coincidentally, the Charles H. Love steel truss bridge was being built at the same time 13 miles downriver on State Route 33 across the Clinch River also as a toll crossing leading into Sneedville. It was an almost identical bridge to Kyles Ford and No. 11 on the state’s toll bridge list.
Although that bridge was finished in 1930, grading work had already begun in 1927 at Kyles Ford by the Mack Construction Company, and the bridge construction by contractor W.H. Shons was finished in 1928, costing just over $110,000.
The Kyles Ford Bridge was renamed for Edward R. “Ed” Talley, a soldier from nearby Russellville in Hamblen County, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for heroism in World War I.
According to an entry in “The Southeastern Tour Book,” the Kyles Ford toll bridge was open 24 hours a day, costing 25 cents per automobile to cross (as was the Charles Love Bridge). It was, at the time, the shortest toll bridge among the 18 federally funded toll bridges in the state.
The crossing fee was collected at a little building on the north side of the bridge, and when the toll was eliminated in 1939, the small building was moved several feet farther north and repurposed as a drive-by roadside stand.
Later, Elmer Wallen and his wife operated a food store-gas station at the location, along with a neighborhood doctor’s office and a beauty shop. Today, that large repurposed building is home to River Place on the Clinch, a cabin and canoe-raft-float rental business offering beautiful vistas of the river valley and ridges, anchored by the steel truss bridge itself, which is still with us today.
In 2011, historians with the Tennessee Department of Transportation identified the Kyles Ford-Edward Talley Bridge as worthy of preservation. When a new concrete-steel girder bridge was built alongside it in 2015, the truss span was kept as a reminder of its contributions to the history of the middle Clinch River valley.
Of the 202 miles of the Clinch River in East Tennessee, the Kyles Ford Bridge is the only remaining steel truss bridge still crossing it in the state. In addition to being the shortest of the original toll bridges, the Kyles Ford Bridge was also the last of the state’s former toll crossings to close which, no doubt, was one of the factors in the state’s decision to preserve it as a historic ruin.
According to the National Park Service, it is also eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under Section A as a former toll bridge and under Section C as a Warren through truss bridge that was commissioned by the former Tennessee Department of Highways and Public Works Department (predecessor to the Tennessee Department of Transportation).
The Kyles Ford-Edward Talley Bridge is indeed a Warren-style, two-lane, riveted steel, single span through truss with polygonal top chords, meaning the top steel beams are slightly angled to allow for more length and stronger deck support.
The bridge has a total length of 420 feet, with the single steel truss 160 feet long, and for years was painted green, as was typical of Tennessee’s through truss bridges of the 1920s and 1930s. According to specifications, the bridge’s top chords and end posts are channels with lacing, and the bottom chords are channels with lacing top and bottom. The vertical posts are I-beams. The truss superstructure sits on encased concrete block piers on either side of the river channel.
Today, it’s possible to walk the three approach spans on the north end of the superstructure and the three spans on the south end. But to prevent accidents, the highway deck on the through truss was removed and fencing installed to prevent entry.
A Times-News article written about the new bridge dedication years ago mentioned that Kyles Ford “contains the most biologically diverse concentration of freshwater mussels in the continental United States and also among the most threatened ... that area of the Clinch River sustains 48 imperiled and vulnerable animal species, including 29 varieties of mussels and 19 species of fish.”
To mitigate any possible intrusion, the 240-foot long new bridge was built directly over the river with no piers resting in the water, which left the natural water habitat undisturbed.
Although the original bridge retains the name the “Edward R. Talley Bridge,” the new modern bridge alongside it was named after distinguished U.S. Army Col. David B. Snodgrass, a native of Hawkins County whose family roots run through the Kyles Ford community. He passed away in 2015, the same year the new bridge named after him was dedicated. The Army noted his many military accomplishments at the time of his passing in this news release: https://www.army.mil/article/152264/army_mourns_colonels_death