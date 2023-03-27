AAA

According to a new AAA survey, the number of Tennesseans planning to take a spring break trip this year has increased by 21% from last year.

 Contributed by AAA - The Auto Club Group

NASHVILLE — As spring break approaches for many Tennesseeans, hundreds are planning to travel, according to a new survey from AAA.

As many as 31% of Tennessee residents intend to take a spring break trip this year, a massive 21% increase from last year’s survey.

