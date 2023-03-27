NASHVILLE — As spring break approaches for many Tennesseeans, hundreds are planning to travel, according to a new survey from AAA.
As many as 31% of Tennessee residents intend to take a spring break trip this year, a massive 21% increase from last year’s survey.
AAA has also seen a sizable increase in the number of Tennesseeans hoping to travel this year in general. Since last year, the number of residents planning to travel within the year has jumped from 62% to now 79%.
“AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises, and attractions.”
Among spring break travelers, beach vacations are the most popular this year, especially for locations in Florida with access to theme parks, sandy shores and cruise ports. Hawaii is also a favorite for spring breakers seeking warmer weather.
Cruises have also seen a rise in popularity this season. Ships departing from various cities in Florida and going to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America are among AAA’s top cruise bookings for spring break.
Along with Hawaii and Florida, the top U.S. spring break destinations include Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco and New Orleans. The most popular Mexican getaways include Cancun and Riviera Maya, and Mexico City.
Caribbean hotspots include Nassau (Bahamas), Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Montego Bay (Jamaica) and San Juan (Puerto Rico). And in Europe, travelers are flocking to Paris, London, Amsterdam, Rome and Barcelona.
According to AAA, 22% of Tennesseeans still haven’t decided if they will travel for spring break. Though it is not too late to book a vacation for spring break, some of the more desirable locations may not be as available now. For this time of year, AAA recommends chillier places with lower hotel rates and prices for local attractions.
AAA also suggests that travelers start planning for summer trips soon to avoid crowds and higher airline ticket prices and hotel rates. And because of some disasters that vacationers experienced last year, travel insurance has seen a rise not just in popularity, but also in necessity.
For more information about AAA’s survey methodology and assistance with vacation planning, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com and follow AAA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.