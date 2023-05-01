AAA

According to new AAA data, international travel has soared upward and increased by more than 200% since last year.

 Contributed by AAA - The Auto Club Group

NASHVILLE — According to new AAA data, international travel has soared upward and increased by more than 200% since last year.

Hotel bookings have seen an even bigger jump, increasing by more than 300% since last year. As a result, airfare prices have climbed by more than 30%.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you