NASHVILLE — After a challenging, pandemic-ridden three years, things are finally looking up for cruise lines, which are eager to take on the seas in 2023.
In a survey conducted earlier this year, AAA found that 52% of U.S. adults are just as likely or more likely to consider vacationing on a cruise ship than they were before the pandemic.
"Cruising is back in a big way. We expect a lot more people to book cruises in 2023 as several new ships have entered the market," says Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "We already saw this in November which proved to be a record-breaking month for cruise bookings. For many cruise companies, Black Friday was the single largest booking day in history."
Cost and concerns for health and safety are shown to be the top reasons keeping people from boarding cruise ships. The survey also showed that luxury, contemporary and family-friendly cruises are the go-to’s for vacationing this year. Small ships like river cruises are also rising in popularity, because of their unique port-centric experiences and personalized itineraries.
"Increasingly, there is something for everyone in cruise vacation options. Families, couples and friends looking to reconnect are finding that cruising offers outstanding experiences and value," Haas said. "Cruise lines have undertaken extensive measures to promote health and safety onboard, so you can expect attention to detail and cleanliness.”
There are a wide variety of mistakes travelers make on their way to boarding a cruise ship. One of the most common is waiting to book a cruise, as well as waiting to make reservations for features like shore excursions, restaurants and shows aboard the ship.
Contrary to popular belief, delaying booking reduces travelers’ chances of getting the features and experiences they want. In fact, booking cruises, staterooms, and all the various activities will cost less early on than closer to the departure date. Picking and booking preferences ahead of time will ensure that the trip will include everything you want, and that every part is as affordable as possible.
Travelers also encounter various cost-related errors when booking a cruise. The most common are avoiding travel agents and forgoing travel insurance.
Travel agents often have access to special features and savings for cruises that don’t apply when booking independently. They also specialize in finding the ship, itinerary and locations that best suit your budget and your interests.
Travel insurance can also help you save money in the long run by allowing your financial investment in your trip to be completely protected. This allows for the smallest possible financial loss on your part, should anything unexpected happen or if you need to cancel your trip.
From seasickness to boredom to formal clothes, there are plenty of myths surrounding cruises that keep travelers from climbing aboard.
Boredom is a rarity on today’s cruise ships, as they hold more and more activities for people of all ages. Larger ships can contain everything from surfing simulators to nightclubs, while river cruises allow guests to take advantage of shore excursions for entertainment.
Seasickness is a minimal worry for passengers now, thanks to new cruise ship technology. River cruises encounter few waves compared to larger ships, but now with built-in stabilizers to reduce as much of the ship’s motion as possible, seasickness is a rarity. People who still struggle with seasickness are recommended to take medications like Dramamine, wear seasickness patches behind the ear or use acupressure bracelets.
Lastly, cruises are built to create a fun experience for all ages and interests. Gone are the days where the kids have to put on their best clothes and try to hold still at a formal dinner with mom and dad. Now, they have their own dedicated kid space where they can play and do what they wish, while parents can relax by the pool or go to the formal dinner on their own. And young adults can take advantage of almost all the features and activities the ship has to offer.
The top cruise destinations for this year, according to AAA, include Alaska, Hawaii, California and Mexico, all sailing from American ports. From national ports, the top destinations are Alaska, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. European River Cruises were also ranked highly in popularity.
For more information about cruises, traveling with AAA, and other travel arrangements, get the AAA mobile app, visit AAA.com, or find AAA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.