NASHVILLE – Tennesseans are forecast to travel in record numbers for Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, over 882,000 Tennesseans will journey 50 miles or more. That’s 53,000 more than last year and 13,000 more than before the pandemic in 2019.

