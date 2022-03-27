GATE CITY — If you were to ask Scott County Tourism Director Pam Cox what tourist site she gets the most calls about, she wouldn’t skip a beat — it’d without a doubt be the county’s infamous Devil’s Bathtub.
“It tops the list,” Cox told the Times News. “It could use its own office.”
Cox has received phone calls from across the country and beyond about the natural swimming hole set in the Devil’s Fork of Big Stony Creek near Fort Blackmore. The blue-green natural tub is said to hold water cold enough to cool the devil himself. It has been named the best swimming hole in the Southeast by Blue Ridge Outdoors. According to Cox, it has also attracted tourists from all over, specifically throughout the pandemic.
“The first year of the pandemic, I thought people were supposed to be at home. No, they all decided they wanted to see the Devil’s Bathtub,” Cox said. “One week they called me from Virginia Tourism. They said, ‘The Devil’s Bathtub is blowing up. We’ve had 75,000 hits on our website.’ So we put my phone number so people could call and get information.”
Little did Cox know she’d receive calls sometimes at 4 a.m. requesting information on the natural wonder.
The site now includes an improved parking area, restrooms, an information kiosk, a park and primitive parking that is set to open in the coming months.
But now, Cox is ready to get the message out to tourists and locals alike — Scott County holds more than just the chilly waters of the natural bathtub.
“I want them to understand that we’re more than the Devil’s Bathtub,” Cox said. “There are many more things to do. We want them to go to Bark Camp Lake. We want them to go camping, kayaking, to the Clinch River, to eat and shop downtown.”
Scott County is known for its outdoor options, Cox said. According to Scott County Tourism’s recent visitor survey results, 65% of tourists in 2021 listed Natural Tunnel State Park as the top destination in the county. The Devil’s Bathtub ranked second with 40%, followed by the Clinch River with 28%, the Falls of Little Stony with 20% and the Wilderness Road Blockhouse with 17%.
Natural Tunnel includes a chairlift, a naturally carved tunnel with trains running through, history, events and more at the 52-year-old park that still attracts tourists. It also received the most top spot in the survey for lodging with 23% of votes.
“Natural Tunnel’s cabins came in on this survey as the place that people came to stay,” Cox said. “And people are coming there for their events as well.”
What might be the biggest surprise is the second-ranked activity for tourists, according to the survey. Shopping earned 29% of the votes after top-ranked hiking with 77%.
“We knew hiking was the thing,” Cox said. “But what showed up second was shopping. And it’s all in these little shops in little towns like in downtown Gate City.”
Downtown Gate City includes continuous events such as the concert series Kickin’ Back at King Alley and holiday celebrations as well as first-time events such as the upcoming Gate City Jeep Jamboree set for Memorial Day Weekend.
Mostly, tourists are traveling across Scott County’s 535 square miles to seek adventure in the great outdoors.
The Clinch River offers fishing, floating opportunities, a swinging bridge and more in Scott County. Little Stony Falls and the Hanging Rock Trailhead include a 24-foot high waterfall, scenic views of deep gorges and lush forest in a 6-mile roundtrip hike in Dungannon. The county also includes biking trails through the Clinch River Highway as well as the A.P. Carter Highway.
“We’re more of an outdoor destination,” Cox said. “But if you don’t know where you’re going, it can be tough. We try to keep people informed on what its like going to places like the Devil’s Bathtub.”
To get the word out on what all Scott County has to offer — and maybe most important, how to get to each destination — Cox has worked to distribute Scott County visitor guides complete with a map, lists of music, nature and history destinations and more throughout the county.
She is considering kiosks that would serve as a sort of visitor center for tourists coming to Scott County. Cox believes putting three information centers throughout the county would help distribute information and resources, especially for those who are unfamiliar with the area.
“I would like to have a better means of visitor information distribution,” Cox said. “I’ve been looking at kiosks that are like computers on steroids. You can pick the phone up and call the places that you’re looking at right there.”
For more information, or for a complete list of Scott County destinations and activities, go to https://www.explorescottcountyva.org/.
