Tommy Emmanuel plays guitar like Tom Brady threw footballs.
After 23 years in the NFL, Brady retired five months ago. After 62 years on the road, Emmanuel has no plans whatever to retire.
His field a stage, the widely ballyhooed Tommy Emmanuel makes his Birthplace of Country Music debut at the historic Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Monday, July 17. All sorts of outstanding seats remain, including selections of meet & greet package opportunities.
“When I was a kid, music consumed me,” said Tommy Emmanuel, by phone last week from San Jose, California. “My mother told me that when she brought me home from the hospital, I wouldn’t sleep until there was music. When I got older, all I wanted to do was play guitar.”
“Older” for Emmanuel was the age of 4. Born 68 years ago in Muswellbrook, New South Wales Australia, music permeated his family. Emmanuel’s father was an engineer who loved music, his mother a steel guitarist who taught him his first three chords.
Guitar in hand, by the age of 6, he was on the road in a family band with his siblings. Meantime, there was a slim fellow with a nasty cough, one Jimmie Rodgers, who had made records in Bristol, Tennessee, nearly 35 years earlier that snagged Emmanuel’s ear with a tug that remains.
“Jimmie was my first influence,” Emmanuel, 68, said. “I’m his biggest fan.”
For decades, Emmanuel’s status as one of the world’s finest guitar players remains well in play. Eric Clapton said he was the greatest guitarist in the world. Chet Atkins has said likewise. Todd Rundgren went further when he said, “The two best guitarists in the world are Tommy Emmanuel.”
Now based in Nashville, Emmanuel does not classify as a country guitarist per se, but he does play country on occasion and was widely influenced by country players and singers. For instance, take Hank Williams.
“Hank Williams showed us stuff that we had never heard before,” Emmanuel said. “Even if he had recorded his lyrics as poems, holy smokes! I loved that Hank didn’t mess with the melody. Sing the melody with all your heart.”
Thus moved, Emmanuel in California sang over the phone clear as a country song all the way to Tennessee. He sang Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues.”
“I left my home down on the rural route,” Emmanuel sang, “told my pa I’m goin’ steppin’ out, and get the honky tonk blues, hey, the honky tonk blues. Hey, Lord, I got ‘em, I got the honky tonk blues.”
Even on the phone several thousand miles away, Emmanuel exudes showmanship. Yeah, he’s a world class guitarist. But he’s also a showman of considerable merit.
“Oh, showmanship is a part of who you are. I’ve always been that way,” he said. “I don’t want people to think about anything else when I’m doing a show. It’s so important.”
Perhaps while in Bristol the famous six-string slinger will sample from his latest of several dozen albums. Released in April, “Accomplice Two” pairs the mostly-acoustic guitarist with such prominent musicians as bluegrass’ Del McCoury Band, country’s Jamey Johnson, and New Grass Revival co-founder Sam Bush.
“I was trying to have a lot of fun with people I admire,” Emmanuel said. “It was serendipity. Molly Tuttle and I did ‘White Freight Liner Blues.’ She just killed it. One take. Real musicians bring it straightaway. Watch the video.”
Emmanuel will tour the United Kingdom with Molly Tuttle in January. Next month, he ventures to Asia for tour stops in Japan, China, and Vietnam.
But first the fire-balling guitarist will appear in Bristol.
“I’m so lucky to play in Bristol,” Emmanuel said. “I’ve been through the town but I’ve never played in Bristol. It will be meaningful for me, you darn tootin’ it will be.”
And then Tommy Emmanuel did what Tommy Emmanuel does best. He picked up his guitar and sang. The song, “Miss the Mississippi and You,” by Jimmie Rodgers.
“I’m growing tired of these big city’s lights, tired of the glamor and tired of the sights,” Emmanuel sang. “In all my dreams I am roaming once more, back to my home on the old river shore…miss the Mississippi and you.”
Show Info
Who: Tommy Emmanuel
When: 8 p.m. Monday, July 17
Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.
Info: 276-296-1234
Web, audio and video: https://tommyemmanuel.com