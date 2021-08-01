KINGSPORT — The Netherland Inn will host the Lo Country Boil at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market, 308 Clinchfield St., from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
This is an adult-only (21 and over) ticketed event for a meal of Frogmore stew with drinks and desserts included. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner service in the COVID-safe Low Country style beginning at 7 p.m.
Stick around after dinner to dance and enjoy the music of the PF Flyer Band, which has performed from Knoxville to Southwest Virginia. The band has played college festivals, clubs, and weddings and has performed at Rhythm and Roots Reunion. The repertoire includes dance music from the 1960s through the 1980s. The Flyers have a loyal following, and their fans are invited to take part in this fun evening.
This year’s Lo Country Boil will feature a live auction. Items include a car, a bourbon basket, a Dobyns-Bennett gift basket, and a gift package from the Carnegie Hotel. Bring your wallet or purse and prepare to bid on these unique items!
If Frogmore stew is not your thing, an alternative meal of chicken tenders, baked potato and salad is available upon advance request.
Tickets are $50 per person and include all the food and adult beverages you can eat or drink. Tickets are available online at thenetherlandinn.com (see events) or from Netherland Inn volunteers: call (423) 335-5552, (423) 483-0932, or (423) 246-1104.
All proceeds from this event will go to provide operating expenses for the preservation, restoration and programming at the historic Netherland Inn and Boatyard, the birthplace of Kingsport and the only site on the National Register of Historic Sites to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.
The Netherland Inn Association is an all-volunteer, 501©(3) organization. Order your tickets today to support this Kingsport historic treasure.