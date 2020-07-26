HARDCOVER FICTION
1. 28 Summers. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
3. Camino Winds. John Grisham. Doubleday
4. A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor. Hank Green. Dutton
5. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. Sex and Vanity. Kevin Kwan. Doubleday
7. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
8. Memoirs and Misinformation. Carrey/Vachon. Knopf
9. If It Bleeds. Stephen King. Scribner
10. American Dirt. Jeanine Cummins. Flatiron
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Room Where It Happened. John Bolton. Simon & Schuster
2. How to Be an Antiracist. Ibram X. Kendi. One World
3. Me and White Supremacy. Layla Saad. Sourcebooks
4. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
5. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
6. Separated. Jacob Soboroff. Custom House
7. Countdown 1945. Chris Wallace. Avid Reader
8. Blitz. David Horowitz. Humanix
9. The Splendid and the Vile. Erik Larson. Crown
10. Traffic Secrets. Russell Brunson. Hay House Business
MASS MARKET
1. Desolation Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. The Guardians. John Grisham. Dell
3. The Warning. James Patterson. Grand Central
4. They Came to Kill. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. Summer at Lake Haven. RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
7. A Good Day for a Massacre. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Twenty-One Wishes. Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. Love Is Blind. Lynsay Sands. Avon
10. The Outsider (TV tie-in). Stephen King. Pocket