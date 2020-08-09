Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Near Dark. Brad Thor. Atria
2. The Order. Daniel Silva. Harper
3. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
4. 28 Summers. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
5. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. Axiom’s End. Lindsay Ellis. St. Martin’s
7. Camino Winds. John Grisham. Doubleday
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne
9. A Walk Along the Beach. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
10. Peace Talks. Jim Butcher. Ace
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Too Much and Never Enough. Mary L. Trump. Simon & Schuster
2. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps. Ben Shapiro. Broadside
3. The Answer Is... Alex Trebek. Simon & Schuster
4. How to Be an Antiracist. Ibram X. Kendi. One World
5. The Room Where It Happened. John Bolton. Simon & Schuster
6. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
7. Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys of Theros. Wizards of the Coast
8. Begin Again. Eddie S. Glaude. Crown
9. Blitz. David Horowitz. Humanix
10. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
MASS MARKET
1. The Guardians. John Grisham. Dell
2. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. Deadly Touch. Heather Graham. Mira
4. The Warning. James Patterson. Grand Central
5. Feels Like Family. Sherryl Woods. Mira
6. Desolation Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
7. The Outsider (TV tie-in). Stephen King. Pocket
8. K-9 Protector. Julie Miller. Harlequin Intrigue
9. Twenty-One Wishes. Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. They Came to Kill. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Cajun Justice. Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
2. So You Want to Talk About Race. Ijeoma Oluo. Seal
3. The Rescue. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. The Nickel Boys. Colson Whitehead. Anchor
5. The New Jim Crow. Michelle Alexander. New Press
6. Circe. Madeline Miller. Back Bay
7. Hush. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
8. This Tender Land. William Kent Krueger. Atria
9. The Guardians. John Grisham. Bantam
10. Be the Bridge. Latasha Morrison. WaterBrook