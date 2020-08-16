Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Little, Brown
2. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
3. The Order. Daniel Silva. Harper
4. Near Dark. Brad Thor. Atria
5. 28 Summers. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. Deadlock. Catherine Coulter. Gallery
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne
8. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
9. Camino Winds. John Grisham. Doubleday
10. The End of Her. Shari Lapena. Viking/Dorman
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Too Much and Never Enough. Mary L. Trump. Simon & Schuster
2. How to Be an Antiracist. Ibram X. Kendi. One World
3. The Plus. Greg Gutfeld. Threshold
4. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps. Ben Shapiro. Broadside
5. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
6. The Answer Is... Alex Trebek. Simon & Schuster
7. Begin Again. Eddie S. Glaude. Crown
8. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
9. The Room Where It Happened. John Bolton. Simon & Schuster
10. Blitz. David Horowitz. Humanix
MASS MARKET
1. Golden in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. Child’s Play. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. The Cowboy’s Lady. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
4. Paranoid. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. The Guardians. John Grisham. Dell
6. Deadly Touch. Heather Graham. Mira
7. Redemption. David Baldacci. Grand Central
8. The Titanic Secret. Cussler/Du Brul. Putnam
9. Buzzard’s Bluff. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. The Warning. James Patterson. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Cajun Justice. Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
2. So You Want to Talk About Race. Ijeoma Oluo. Seal
3. Intimations. Zadie Smith. Penguin Books
4. Circe. Madeline Miller. Back Bay
5. The Nickel Boys. Colson Whitehead. Anchor
6. Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Promise Omnibus. Gene Luen Yang et al. Dark Horse
7. The Rescue. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
8. The New Jim Crow. Michelle Alexander. New Press
9. This Tender Land. William Kent Krueger. Atria
10. Normal People. Sally Rooney. Hogarth