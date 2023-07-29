Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Sullivan County Public Library’s five locations.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Even though our Summer Reading programs ended last week, there is still time to help us reach our Summer Reading goal of 500,000 minutes read before July 31. Be sure to enter all your reading into the READsquared app. Not only will it help us reach our goal, it could help you win prizes, whether you are an adult, a teen or kid of any age. If you signed up by July 28, remember to attend our Finale Party at Camp Placid in Blountville on Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. If you missed the sign-up deadline or just can’t attend, your summer reading rewards will be waiting for you at your library branch.
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about library events? Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok (scpl_tn).
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Most of our branches will be taking the week to reset and get ready for the school year following Summer Reading. But Ms. Nancy will be back next week with more storytime fun for our pre-K patrons. Until then, please join us at the Colonial Heights branch on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for an all-ages storytime about Back-To-School. Colonial Heights staff will read books about going back to school and celebrate the start of the school year.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m.
• Art with Austin will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art with Austin takes kids ages 8-12 back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we will learn about proportion, the next principle of art. We will explore the proportions of the face and practice drawing and painting portraits.
• Elementary Book Club: Magic Tree House will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-538-1980 to make arrangements. This week we will finish “Sunlight on the Snow Leopard.”
• History with Daniel will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch. Each week Daniel will be leading an expedition through a new subject. This week he will be teaching kids ages 8-12 about one of America’s most fascinating founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin. Kids will learn fun facts and engage in a hands-on activity related to the subject.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 6 will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be beginning “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” by going over Chapters 1-7. Then we will do an activity or game inspired by the chapters.
• Art with Daniel will start back at the Colonial Heights branch Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12. This week will focus on Claude Monet and the impressionist movement. Kids will learn about this artist, his work and get to do a project inspired by the artist.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and is taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns, and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.