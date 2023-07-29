Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Movie Matinee will be held Monday from 2-4 p.m. The animated movie is rated PG. No registration required; space is limited.
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Pop-up Photo Op will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Use the greenscreen and photo editing software to create a photo wherever you would like. No registration required.
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Pencil Toppers will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Get ready for the school year by making a pencil topper. No registration required; while supplies last
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Science Lab, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how lava lamps work and make your own. No registration required; while supplies last
FOR ADULTS
• Anime Craft Night will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make crafts inspired by anime. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels. No registration required.
• Ink Society: Creative Writing Group will meet Friday at 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Write and workshop creative writing in a friendly group setting. No writing experience required. No registration required.