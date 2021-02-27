ROGERSVILLE — When the pandemic first hit last March and April, and the grocery store shelves were stripped of most basic food staples, the Hawkins County Agricultural Extension Agency was inundated with phone calls asking about homegrown chicken and egg production.
Hawkins County Extension Agent Jack Price is among several agents across Tennessee writing a publication through Tennessee State University that focuses primarily on the backyard producer, whether it be for egg production, meat production or a combination of both.
“It’s going to be a fairly involved publication that we hope will be the go-to publication for folks who are wanting information on how to do that,” Price said. “Hopefully, this is also going to help them look at the considerations before they just jump in and give it a try. There are some issues, especially in cities and subdivisions, where you’ve got to get approval before you do that.”
Price anticipates having the publication ready for distribution by April, but he was willing to give the Times News a sneak preview on the type of information the publication will offer potential backyard chicken farmers.
Q&A for the prospective backyard chicken farmer
KTN: Is there a typical demographic group that expresses interest in backyard chicken and/or egg farming?
Price: Usually it’s geared more toward families. Of course, anybody can do that, When you’re growing chickens for your own egg production, or if you’re growing chickens for meat, it hinges on how many birds you want to raise. Of course, you’ve got so many variables that have to be considered, but typically it’s young families. Of course, you do have some older folks who want to get back to doing things the old way. A lot of folks are getting interested in homesteading, and they want to know food sourcing, where their food is coming from and how it’s being handled before they get it. Quality, cleanliness and safety, and if you’re doing it yourself you’re more apt to take the extra steps to make sure things are going to be sanitary.”
KTN: How big does your back- yard need to be to raise chickens?
Price: It won’t take a large area. If they have a few laying hens, probably a 20 feet by 20 feet laying area. You’ve got to have a coop. Chickens thrive better if you have more space, but if you don’t you’re just going to have to feed them a commercial ration. If you’re going to keep them confined they need about 5 square feet per bird. If you’re going to do meat birds you can confine them more, but still you need to have a 1.5 to 2 feet of space for each bird.”
KTN: What’s the first thing you need to know?
Price: If you’re going to buy chicks you need a brooder, and you can make a brooder out of just about anything. Depending on how many chicks you have, you can use a plastic tote. You’re going to use a heat lamp for the warmth. I suggest you use two because if you have one that goes out your birds don’t freeze to death and die. You can buy just rooster or just pullets, or a combination of both. If you’re going to do eggs its better not to have any roosters involved. If you’re going to do the meat bird project, I would get about a 50/50 split.
KTN: What can you feed them?
Price: Any feed store will sell you chicken feed, but you can feed chickens table scraps, like vegetable peelings. Chickens will eat just about anything. You need a good clean water supply.
KTN: What are some good tips that beginners need to know?
Price: You need to keep their litter clean. Make sure you’re keeping enough pine shavings and other mulch down to keep them clean, and then again the fresh water and good feed are essential. You’ll need to manage the manure, and a good way to handle that is just to compost that with leaves and lawn clippings.
KTN: Is a rooster required for laying hens?
Price: You don’t need a rooster for the hens to lay eggs. If you want those eggs to be fertile, and try to incubate those eggs, and hatch little ones, you’ve got to have roosters. But a lot of municipalities, if you live in town, will not allow you to have a rooster. They’ll allow you to have anywhere from four to six hens.
KTN: How long does it take to raise meat birds?
Price: The longer you feed them, these birds get huge. They really get big. But you can harvest birds between six and 10 weeks. They grow extremely fast.
KTN: How long does it take before the hens start producing eggs?
Price: For all-purpose breeds, probably six months. You’re high-producing layers, they can lay as early as a month to five weeks.
KTN: How long will a hen produce eggs?
Price: A hen usually will be able to lay eggs two to three years.
KTN: Is it easier to buy new chicks every two to three years rather than buying a rooster to make your own chicks?
Price: The best way is to just buy chicks.
KTN: And eat your hens for Thanksgiving?
Price: You can take those hens and make dumplings out of them.
KTN: Are there vet bills involved?
Price: Not usually if you’re buying healthy chicks from a reputable hatchery. What we do here with our 4-H birds, I will have them vaccinated for Marek’s disease, and usually we don’t have any problems. If someone has a problem with disease they can contact us and usually we can pinpoint where there’s an issue.
KTN: What time of the year is best to begin your chicken operation?
Price: If you’re going to do layers, I suggest you get those fairly early. You can get chicks in March. The issue is if you have cold weather there can be an issue with you losing birds before you ever get them in the mail. Normally we get our 4-H birds around March. The same with the meat birds, that way when you’re ready to harvest them you’re not up in the summer months. That’s not a good idea. You don’t want that bird to get over 40 degrees after you slaughter it.