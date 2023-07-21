KINGSPORT — When it’s time for The Taste at Fun Fest, you can expect to see lawn chairs and blankets set up on or near Fort Henry Drive instead of the typical everyday traffic.
Performances from the Sunset Concert Series can be heard from across the street while visitors sample food from food trucks all across the Tri-Cities.
This year, 16 food trucks and vendors are featured in the line-up — and there’s something for everyone. Whether it be pizza, BBQ, Mexican, Chinese, seafood or ice cream, visitors can pick and choose what they would like to try. The event has been sponsored by Bank of Tennessee since the beginning.
Wednesday evening, a panel of judges voted on their favorites from the participating food trucks. They voted for the following categories: Judge’s Choice, Best Dessert, Best Handheld Dish, Best Snack Food, Most Unique Flavor, Best Main Dish and Best Overall.
Three Kingsport restaurants won out of the seven categories: Backwoods Burger Bar (Best Handheld Dish), Bare Bones BBQ (Best Dessert) and Dips Ice Cream (Judge’s Choice).
“We are proud to be a community-focused bank that brings unique opportunities to our communities,” said Craig Dennison, Kingsport president for Bank of Tennessee. “The Taste of Fun Fest and our opening night competition is an event we look forward to every year.”
2 to Taco, a Mexican food truck, participated in The Taste for the first time this year. Returning names from last year’s Fun Fest include Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Island Noodles, Opie’s Pizza Wagon, Appalachian Ice, Island Vibe Grill, The French Quarter, Southern Craft, International Foods, Freddy’s, Baked & Loaded and Bare Bones BBQ.
“We have fantastic businesses around our area, and the chance to highlight them in a fun way means so much to us,” Dennison said.
The Taste started on Wednesday and will run through Saturday evening. The food trucks will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday. This is an alcohol-free event.