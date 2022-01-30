If you ever decide to launch your own business, I have a pretty solid tip for success. I for one will follow it. When you are deciding on a name, ask your mother. Read on if you want to know why I think it’s a good tip.
I had no idea my last column, on the dismantling of the former Mason and Dixon Lines, Inc. corporate headquarters, would be so well read and garner so many comments, emails, and telephone messages from people sharing memories of the former trucking company. I’ve also been approached in public by a few folks.
It will take me a while to respond to each kind reader, some of whom asked questions to which I do not yet have answers. And I will eventually print as many of those shared memories as I can here in this weekly space.
That brief column on Mason-Dixon, nearly 40 years after the company’s demise as one of Kingsport’s largest employers, drew wide interest from readers. As of Thursday morning it was already one of my most-read columns, ever, online.
The first email I received was timestamped at just after 4 a.m. last Sunday. I was still getting them on Friday.
After last week’s column had gone to press, I continued to search for old news articles about the company. I searched online to see what the city of Kingsport Archives might yield and saw quickly I’ll need to visit in person once the collection has completed its move to the “new” city hall.
I did find articles from the Kingsport Times News marking the company’s 25th anniversary in 1957. And with my first glance at the first article that drew my attention, I learned two things I’d never heard before about the trucking line: the origins of its name and the origins of its trademark logo of Grant and Lee shaking hands with the motto “Now Joining the North and South.”
According to an article from 1957, company founder E. Ward King’s mother (Margaret or “Maggie,” depending on the source) named the trucking line.
“Many suggestions were submitted, but it was (E. Ward) King’s mother, who in her early childhood years had witnessed the strife which had torn the states apart during the Civil War, who eventually supplied the answer,” the article reads in part. It goes on to quote directly from mother King:
“The geographic Mason and Dixon Line, running east and west along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, has always been looked upon as a separation barrier between the North and South. This new line will run north and south and forever join these two sections in friendly commerce and industry,” she said.
As for the handshake trademark logo, a commercial artist in Knoxville adapted it from an original painting then on display in the Brooklyn Museum of Art, according to the article. (Somewhere, I can’t help but think I hear a chorus of voices shouting the question “New York City?!” like in the salsa commercial).
Is that exactly the way it happened? I don’t know. But I like to think it is rooted in truth, if spruced up a bit, perhaps, for a write-up in a commemorative article on the company’s first 25 years.
And if you’ve heard of a little local place called Pal’s Sudden Service, founder Fred “Pal” Barger Jr. credited his mother, Helen, with telling him to just put his own (nick)name on his first restaurant. After all, she and his father, Fred Sr., had a pretty good operation going with the restaurant they named Skoby’s, with Skoby being their pet name for each other.
Mason and Dixon expanded and lasted more than 50 years. Pal’s continues to flourish, with 30 locations across the region.
So, yeah, whenever I decide to open my own business, I’m going to ask Mom what to call it.
Please continue to send me your memories of Mason-Dixon.
And as always, thanks for reading.