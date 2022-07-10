BRISTOL — On the Virginia side of State Street and in many convenience stores and establishments in the commonwealth, one can walk in, buy gas, soda, coffee, snacks or a Virginia Lottery ticket.
A customer can also sidle up to a padded chair in front of a row of brightly lit machines offering prizes for playing computer-animated roulette, a slot machine and other games of skill or chance.
Skill games have seen an uncertain legal future in Virginia since the pandemic.
The slot machine-like betting games, also called “gray machines,” got the General Assembly’s attention in 2020 to offset state revenue losses during the pandemic. A year-long period of regulation by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority saw the machines taxed at the rate of $1,200 per month, per machine.
Controversy still surrounds skill games since NASCAR figure and convenience store chain owner Hermie Sadler sued to overturn a July 2021 ban on the games. Sadler’s suit has gained time for establishments hosting the games, with an injunction in Greensville Circuit Court still in effect until this fall.
The ABC regulatory period ended July 1, 2021, about a week after Sadler’s suit on grounds the ban was too vague and infringed on Sadler’s freedom of speech rights.
Sadler’s suit is pending a final decision, and an amendment in the state budget signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin includes the ban and a detailed definition of skill games effective July 1. The Greensville court injunction is not scheduled for review until Nov. 2.
Georgia-based Ivey Promotions LLC supplies many of the games that local amusement companies place in local stores and establishments. An Ivey spokesperson who declined to be identified said his company only sells the games and makes between $200 and $400 per machine. Employees in some Bristol stores said the amusement companies handle placement, maintenance and servicing of the machines.
“Every time I talk with folks in states where we sell machines, I tell them states should be taxing them and using the money for education, police, fire and EMS,” the Ivey employee said. “The Georgia Lottery administers skill games here, and part of that revenue goes to education.”
Since skill games are now unregulated in Virginia, revenues from the machines go to companies placing and servicing them and to retailers hosting them. Details on those revenues are not subject to collection by a central state regulator.