HILTONS — The Carter Family left a musical legacy throughout Virginia and beyond. Now, the commonwealth has honored Rita Forrester, the granddaughter of music legends A.P. and Sara Carter, for continuing her family’s music tradition in the hills of Scott County.
The Outstanding Virginian Committee, along with the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, announced Friday that Forrester is the 2022 recipient of the Virginia General Assembly’s annual award. According to a press release from the panel, the honor is given to those whose “distinguished contributions, outstanding achievements, and dedicated leadership serve as an inspiration to all civic-minded citizens.”
“We’re proud to have such a wonderful member of the commonwealth be honored as this year’s Outstanding Virginian,” said John B. Adams Jr., the chair of the committee, in the release. “Rita Forrester and her family have provided generations of Virginians with bluegrass music through their enduring family legacy.”
Rita was born in Southwest Virginia near the ancestral home of the Carter Family, where the Carters have lived since the American Revolution.
She lives in Hiltons, where she is the executive director of the Carter Family Fold. According to the release, she also emcees the shows, books the performers, and supervises staff and volunteers as the Fold hosts more than 50,000 visitors from the U.S. and beyond annually. Artists such as Johnny and June Carter Cash as well as other country music greats like Marty Stuart, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter have also performed at the historic venue.
Forrester is also the niece of Maybelle Carter and the cousin of June Carter Cash. The Carter Family is known for its revolutionary recordings that helped form country music and shape music as a whole with songs such as “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Wildwood Flower,” and “Keep On The Sunny Side.”
The family band’s famed 1927 Bristol Sessions made Bristol the Birthplace of Country Music, and Forrester’s continued dedication to the Carter Family Fold has brought the longtime tradition of celebrating old-time, bluegrass and country music in Scott County into the 21st century.
Rita’s mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep “genuine country/folk/gospel music” alive for future generations, the release said. Forrester, her mother and their family accomplished the task through the Carter Family Fold.
The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright,” the release said, and to allow the disabled to enjoy the show free of charge.
The Carter Family Fold, in addition to the amphitheater, also includes the old Carter homeplace, which was moved from Maces Springs, as well as the country store where A.P. Carter performed. Shows at the Carter Family Fold are held each Saturday night from March through November.