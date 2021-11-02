Participants in the Bill Beazell and Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup, presented by the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited and local community leaders, cleaned the South Holston and Watauga rivers over the weekend. Members from conservation groups, the fishing community, paddling enthusiasts and the fly fishing industry showed up Saturday to clean the rivers. The event was made possible by contributions from the Tennessee Valley Authority, Orvis and local businesses. Participants walked the banks, waded the river and brought their own watercraft to float and clean. TVA and AFTCO provided trash bags and gloves.
