SURGOINSVILLE — Volunteer High School cross country coach Jim Ailshie isn’t giving up on the prospect of hosting meets on an unused flood plain in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park, and he now has the support of a neighboring municipality.
On Monday, the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to publicly express its support for cross country meets at Phipps Bend and to send letters stating that support to the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Committee which governs the park.
Last month, Ailshie attended the Joint Venture Committee meeting, seeking permission to begin hosting meets at Phipps Bend again, but he was turned down.
The committee noted that a truck driving school is expected to begin operating sometime this spring at the Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) and utilize some of the grounds immediately north of the TCAT facility where the cross country staging areas, start/finish line, and parking would be located.
However, Ailshie believes he can coexist with the new trucking school, especially considering he would only hold a couple of meets each year, and now he is seeking the help of surrounding communities to help him convince the Joint Venture Committee.
His first stop was on Monday at the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, where he also brought a group of home-town runners, coaches and running enthusiasts who also support Ailshie’s plan.
Among those in attendance were former Surgoinsville Middle, Volunteer and ETSU cross country star Haydn Borghetti-Metz; VHS senior Celine McNally, who recently accepted a cross country scholarship at Tusculum University; VHS sophomore Charlie Wilson, who was Volunteer’s No. 2 runner at the regional cross country championships at Daniel Boone High School; VHS freshman Jacie Begley, who was a state qualifier while at SMS; SMS eighth-grader Roman Borghetti-Metz, who earned a TMSAA state championship in cross country this past fall; and SMS eighth-grader Sabella Borghetti-Metz, who was a TMSAA state qualifier.
Also in attendance were local running enthusiasts Tony Borghetti and Benny Wilson and SMS coaches Chad and Stephanie Metz.
In fall 2016, the Joint Venture Committee agreed to allow VHS cross country to host meets on unused property on the north side of the park that can’t be developed because it is in the flood plain.
Ailshie created a course with the start/finish line and competitor staging area near the TCAT facility. Ailshie was unable to use that course again, however, after he found in March 2017 that someone had gone in with ATVs and damaged the running surface.
“It pretty much tore up that whole course in that particular area,” Ailshie told the BMA on Monday. “One of the reasons that happened was there were not gates that would prevent folks from driving into that area. With all the time and effort that I put into trying to get that course established, I was pretty deflated after I saw the condition of the course.”
The Joint Venture Committee denied two subsequent requests for VHS cross country to use the property prior to the meeting last month.
Ailshie: “We stated from the outset that we don’t want to impede industry from coming into that area. But, if that land is not being used, could we utilize that area. … There’s a need for something like this. It was convened to me during that (Joint Venture) meeting that it just wasn’t going to be possible.”
One lap on Aishie’s proposed course is about 1.5 miles, which is the length of a middle school race. Two laps is roughly a 5K run.
“Another positive thing about this course is there’s parking, which is often times an impediment to establishing a course,” Ailshie told the BMA. “This area has plenty of parking. This course is flat, and you don’t find too many flat courses in Northeast Tennessee, and it’s accessible from the four-lane (11-W). This is ideal.”
Ailshie said he believes the citizens of Surgoinsville should have a say about what happens in their own backyard at Phipps Bend.
Ailshie added, “This could meet the needs of not only the middle school runners and the high school runners, but we could host events for elementary runners, AAU athletes and I think this would be a great thing. I think you could help me persuade the Joint Venture Committee this is something the community really needs.”
The BMA agreed to write a letter expressing its support for the cross country course, which will be sent to pertinent organizations including the Joint Venture Committee.
“I just want to assure you that the town of Surgoinsville will be behind this 100%,” said Mayor Merrell Graham. “In this (letter) we will state that we are behind you and we would like them to reconsider their stand on this, and make this possible for these young people, and for the cross country team.”
Ailshie said he will also be seeking similar commitments form other communities in Hawkins County.