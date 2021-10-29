HILTONS, Va. — Sunrise Ridge will bring its Kentucky mountain bluegrass to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday.
The traditional bluegrass band Sunrise Ridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Carter Fold’s weekly concert series. Sunrise Ridge features fiddle and banjo tunes as well as gospel music laden with harmonies. The band considers its music “hard driving, toe-tapping” traditional bluegrass.
Sunrise Ridge originated in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and has played at festivals and venues such as the Stringbean Memorial Festival, the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival, and Cole’s Bluegrass Barn over the past nine years. Shawn Stamper plays guitar and takes on the lead vocals, Jack Adams plays the banjo, Whitney Cornett plays the bass and Natalie Tomlinson plays the fiddle.
Saturday’s performance will be the group’s fourth at the Carter Fold.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center Inc. shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free.