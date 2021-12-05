YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has been awarded a YWCA USA grant to better serve victims of violence in the Sullivan County area.
Funding in the amount of $45,000 has been allocated to the YW CARES Program. The award was announced during November’s Week Without Violence Campaign, an annual campaign designed to increase victim advocacy services for victims of violence. Grant funds will go to strengthen the program as it continues to navigate through the pandemic.
Funding for emergency shelter and transitional housing for victims, as well as essential items like food, clothing and hygiene items for clients, are all included in the award.
YWCA launched the YW CARES Program in 2018 to serve victims of crime between the ages of 17-24 in Sullivan County. The YW CARES Program provides resources and programs that help victims identify and manage trauma. Services include physical, emotional and spiritual support. It is the goal of the program to provide safe and compassionate care — at whatever time it’s needed, day or night.
Along with community partners, YW CARES responds after hours to local hospitals, police departments and college campuses to provide immediate support, guidance and emergency provisions to victims in the area. YW CARES collaborates with day-time service providers and makes referrals the following business day to ensure victims have access to ongoing services. The goal of YW CARES is to ensure no victim falls through the cracks.
“Once we learned of the area’s lack of evening and weekend advocacy resources, we were compelled to address this urgent need,” said Kathy Waugh, YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s chief executive officer.
“Since the YW’s beginning in 1943, we have had a long history of successfully collaborating with community partners to deliver programs for the individuals and families in our region, and we are grateful that this grant will allow us to now assist some of the most vulnerable among us.”
So far in 2021, the YW Cares program has provided 1,219 individual services to victims and 207 individual services through their after-hours hotline with a total of 263 clients served.
Waugh said, “The purpose of this advocacy program is to serve victims’ immediate need for resources and reassurance, no matter if it’s in the middle of the night or on the weekend. Crimes don’t just happen during business hours, Monday through Friday, so we’re going to provide a hotline to guide victims to necessary counseling, medical treatment, legal advocacy and other therapeutic programs as soon as possible.”
If you or your organization would like to support the YW CARES program by donating essential items for victims of crime, contact Megan Parks at mparks@ywcatnva.org for more details. To learn more about YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, visit www.ywcatnva.org.