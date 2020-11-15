YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will host its 40th Annual Women’s Turkey Trot 5K this month.
In order to focus more directly on the health and safety of the community, this year’s event will be held virtually.
The traditional Turkey Trot route will be open for runners, but YWCA is encouraging runners of all ages to take part in this year’s 5K in neighborhoods, parks, tracks and even at home on treadmills. Runners can complete the Turkey Trot anytime between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.
Sign up online at www.ywcatnva.org/turkeytrot or call YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for a mail-in form. The registration cost is $25. The first 200 registered trotters will receive a race T-shirt and a swag bag; the first 60 will receive a medal. Items will be available at YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia located on State Street in Bristol.
The race is a part of the YWCA promotion of women’s health and safety, and is one of the longest running women-only races in the region.
In 2020, women’s health is more important than ever. Staying active and doing so safely can help contribute to your mental health and well-being during these times of high stress. In fact, during times of lockdown, it was reported that more than half of adults (60%) and over two-thirds of young people (68%) said their mental health deteriorated. The YWCA is promoting physical activity in order to boost the immune system, prevent weight gain, reduce stress and anxiety as well as improve mood and sleep.
This year also marks 100 years of women’s suffrage which will be celebrated in the T-shirt design for the Turkey Trot.
The 40th Annual Turkey Trot 5K is presented by Burke, Powers and Harty and sponsored by New Again Homes, Blue Ridge Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, HVAC, Sharp Business Solutions, Charlie Sams and Eastman Credit Union
To learn more, visit www.ywcatnva.org or call (423) 968-9444.