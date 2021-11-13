Hello, friends and neighbors! It’s time to shop St. Paul’s 13th annual Christmas Bazaar. Our “small church with a big and caring heart” is excited to host this fundraiser again.
All proceeds benefit community outreach ministries, both local and global. When you shop with us, you are sending comfort and care to folks at the Isaiah 117 House, Kingsport Community Ministry Center, Kingsport Family Resource Center and Osman Hope.
This year, we’re offering both online and in-person shopping. The online store at www.stpaulsbazaar.com is open through Nov. 14 for pre-orders from our legendary “foodie” booth — cakes, cookies, jams, jellies, pies, sweet breads, frozen soups and Rhett’s pit-cooked pork BBQ family packs. A pre-order means you purchase and pay on the website, then pick up your order at the church on Nov. 20 between 9 a.m. and noon. Don’t miss this opportunity to treat yourself to some deliciousness.
Shoppers can also browse and buy in-person (with masks required) from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21. Early birds can scoop the competition during Friday’s special preview sale from 5 to 8 p.m. ($5 admission) with shopping also available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. (free admission both weekend days).
St. Paul’s Bazaar has become a regional “go to” maker’s mecca over the past decade. If you’re an art lover, fashionista, foodie or gift-giver extraordinaire, the St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar has got you covered.
Our 2021 artisan wares feature vintage- inspired trinkets and treasures, original artwork, jewelry, handmade clothing and accessories, multi-media craftwork and home and holiday decor.
Our “crafters-in-chief” Paige Kramer and Sandra Little say this year’s showcase is the biggest and best by far. All items have been uniquely crafted by St. Paul’s parishioners and friends. Resident artist Alice Pitchie also promises an extravaganza of repurposed and upcycled jewelry art.
Folks, our church family looks forward to greeting your family at this worthy event. We’ve been blessed by your faithful patronage. We are the church with the “big red doors” at 161 E. Ravine Road (on the corner of Watauga and Ravine, near Holston Valley Medical Center) in Kingsport.
To learn more, call 423-245-5187 or visit the websites at www.stpaulsbazaar.com or www.stpaulskingsportdioet.org.