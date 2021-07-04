The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA and Holston Habitat for Humanity have teamed up to build a home for Joshua and Kathy and their family of seven. Members of the YMCA team, plus volunteers from the community, joined the project with Holston Habitat during the last few weeks of June.
“We are always looking for ways to help families in our regions,” said Member Impact Director Lauren Owen. “Holston Habitat for Humanity builds decent homes for families to live in in our community and the YMCA’s mission is to find ways to strengthen communities. It just seemed like a natural partnership and one we are excited to have.”
The economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year exposed an already fragile housing infrastructure, created new home affordability challenges for many, and exacerbated existing problems for those who were already struggling.
Although the impact of the economic fallout continues to unfold and the need for safe, affordable housing has grown, Habitat for Humanity has seen considerable gains in housing policy and legislation that helps increase access for families and individuals. Local, state and federal advocacy efforts over the past two years have led to improved housing opportunities for more than 4 million people across the United States, a milestone benchmarked by the global housing nonprofit’s Cost of Home advocacy campaign.
Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
The team at the Y believes everyone deserves opportunities.
“Through this partnership, we are able to create a more meaningful impact in the community and we can help a family who really needs the help and deserves it,” Owen said. “It’s a great opportunity for our staff to give back and for our members and volunteers to help us make a difference.”
The Kingsport Y currently serves approximately 25,000 people in the community — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors.
If you would like to volunteer to help with the Holston Habitat project, email Owen at lowen@ymcakpt.org or call (423) 765-9909. To learn more about the Y, visit www.ymcakpt.org online, call (423) 247-9622 or visit the Y in person.
Habitat for Humanity, driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in South Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Learn more at habitat.org.