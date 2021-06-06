Each year at cemeteries overseas and all across the United States, Wreaths Across America volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ graves in December.
We mark Memorial Day in the spring to honor all of the veterans who have fought and died to keep America free, and celebrate Veterans Day each November to recognize all those who have served. But our servicemen and women continue to sacrifice their time and safety every day of the year to guard and preserve our freedom.
Locally, we can honor those buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery by helping Wreaths Across America volunteers raise the needed funds to fulfill their ultimate mission: a wreath for every veteran buried there.
The wreaths placed to honor the veterans at Mountain Home are not provided by the Veterans Administration. They are paid for and provided by local businesses, civic groups, families and individuals who want to remember our veterans at Christmastime.
Today, let us pause to remember those who stormed the beaches at Normandy and parachuted into occupied France on June 6, 1944.
Nearly 160,000 troops crossed the English Channel that day. But 90 percent of the soldiers on the first boats to hit the beach didn’t live to see the end of the day. Imagine their faces as the landing boat ramps dropped, and water splashed around them as bullets exploded the sand. Some of them never made it to age 18. Never voted. Never loved a woman, had a family, or owned a home.
They paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We live our lives the way we do because of them and many more like them, who sacrificed everything for us. Six U.S. Marines raised the American flag on Iwo Jima. But nearly 7,000 Marines died to pave the way.
Those who served in World War II are called “the greatest generation.” Those who have fought in every war since were the best of their generation.
Freedom isn’t free. That is why Wreaths Across America volunteers come together each year to Remember the fallen, Honor those who still serve, and Teach our children the value of the freedoms they enjoy. That remains the overall mission of Wreaths Across America.
It is a huge undertaking to honor the approximately 17,000 veterans buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery. It extends far beyond the single day in December when the wreath-laying ceremony is held.
Local groups and individuals work throughout the year to garner the support necessary to try to reach their goal of placing a wreath on every grave at Mountain Home. But you can help.
It costs just $15 to sponsor a wreath to honor a veteran at Mountain Home. You can sponsor online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tnmhnm. To support a specific sponsor organizations, simply click the “Groups” tab at the top.
To sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran, contact one of the partner groups by calling Scott Foster at (423) 741-9934; Pete Headley — RTTN4 at (423) 926-2233; or the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council at (423) 389-4033. All sponsorships are tax-deductible.