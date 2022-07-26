COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Throughout the month, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is celebrating its annual Giving in July campaign. It is a month dedicated to recognizing the volunteer sponsorship groups and individuals who “give back” to their communities while helping to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach all year long.
Through this national program, WAA has given more than $17 million in local contributions over the last 14 years and has helped support local charitable efforts that include helping veterans, combating homelessness, and feeding those in need.
Two sponsorship groups from Northeast Tennessee — Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 and Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council — topped the state rankings for their efforts to raise funds for local philanthropic efforts while also raising wreath sponsorships for local service members laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery. A third group, Kingsport Composite Squadron CAP SER-TN-004, also made the list for its work at Mountain Home.
The top 10 groups in Tennessee are: Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 TN in Mountain Home; Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council in Mountain Home; Defenders of Freedom and Liberty in Shelbyville; Vietnam Veterans of America Captain Bill Robinson Chapter 1078 — Knoxville John Sevier in Knoxville; Oak Ridge High School NJROTC in Oak Ridge; Rocky Top Bourbon Charity in Knoxville; Optimist Club of Knoxville in Knoxville; Kingsport Composite Squadron CAP SER-TN-004 in Mountain Home; Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, Inc. in Gatlinburg; and Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 356 in Knoxville.
“I have long said it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Our group sponsorship program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military service protect us 365 days a year, and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”
Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2022, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide.
Throughout the calendar year, you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.
The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. This year, Wreaths Across America Day will be held Dec. 17 at more than 3,100 cemeteries.
Giving in July celebrates the local efforts and highlights the opportunity to ‘do good twice’ through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths.
You can help a deserving group in your area by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath. Each $15 sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero. Locally-sponsored wreaths are laid at Mountain Home National Cemetery during the December ceremony.
To sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. From the website, donors can select the sponsorship group or location they’d like to support.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.