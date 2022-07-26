COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Throughout the month, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is celebrating its annual Giving in July campaign. It is a month dedicated to recognizing the volunteer sponsorship groups and individuals who “give back” to their communities while helping to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach all year long.

Through this national program, WAA has given more than $17 million in local contributions over the last 14 years and has helped support local charitable efforts that include helping veterans, combating homelessness, and feeding those in need.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video