The Wreaths Across America national tour will make a stop in the Tri-Cities this week.
The unique museum on wheels will be at the Johnson City Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to experience firsthand what Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember and honor our veterans is about.
Admission is free and open to the public. To ensure guest safety and help visitors feel comfortable visiting the inside of the exhibit, Wreaths Across America is following and exceeding CDC recommendations as to the cleaning of surfaces. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks. In addition, social distancing and COVID-19 safety procedures are in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with CDC recommendations.
Wreaths for Mountain Home, a local group supporting Mountain Home National Cemetery, was instrumental in securing the exhibit for Johnson City. Believing it is important to remember and honor our veterans, the mall management quickly agreed to host the display.
The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and the military together with education, stories and interactive connections. Not only does the exhibit help teach the next generation about service and sacrifice, but it also shares stories of patriotism and love of country to communities around the United States.
The 48-foot exhibit is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the Wreaths Across America mission through video. To the front of the exhibit, there are three interactive computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters and general wreath sponsorship questions. Also in the front is an education wall of information on the different areas of Wreaths Across America and where the mission will be going in years to come.
For only $15, anyone wishing to sponsor a wreath to remember and honor a veteran buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery can do so online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tnmhnm. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath to be placed on the headstone of a local American hero at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour, and speak with Wreaths Across America representatives and volunteers. They can also learn more about the national nonprofit and the work its volunteers do to support the nation’s heroes and their communities throughout the year.