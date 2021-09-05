Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport will host a Project Leaders Workshop for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Operation Christmas Child and how it works locally.
The Samaritan’s Purse program delivers millions of shoeboxes filled with goodies to children around the world each Christmas.
If you coordinate shoebox packing for a church or group, join other project leaders on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. for a virtual event featuring encouraging stories from around the world, exciting Operation Christmas Child project updates, and information about new resources.
If you love Operation Christmas Child and want to learn more, the workshop at Grace Fellowship from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, is a great place to start. It will feature breakout sessions on quality craft ideas, better packing parties, mobilizing the next generation, buying in bulk, and more. Anyone who registers for a local workshop will be automatically registered for the national project leader season launch the night before.
Register at https://samaritanspurse.cventevents.com/2021NPLW using code NPLW69.
Anyone with questions can contact Shirley Walters at 423-288-3595 or 423-361-2036, or call Melissa Pitts at 870-384-4021. National Collection Week is set for Nov. 15-22.