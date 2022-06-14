JONESBOROUGH — History Happy Hour has announced a return engagement for one of its most popular presenters.
Master woodworker Curtis Buchanan will return for History Happy Hour on Thursday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
The master woodworker will demonstrate traditional wooden spoon making.
The program will take place outside on the patio of the International Storytelling Center. Participants can join in person or watch the livestream on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
The Heritage Alliance hosted Buchanan for History Happy Hour in 2018 with record-setting attendance.
Buchanan offers classes on traditional woodworking techniques. His chairs, furniture, spoons and other woodcrafts can be purchased throughout the area. His Windsor chairs are on display in the Tennessee State Museum, the Southern Highlands Craft Guild, the Tennessee State Governor’s Mansion and Thomas Jefferson’s home at Monticello.
To learn more about the presenter, visit www.curtisbuchananchairmaker.com.
History Happy Hour takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month from now through November. The full schedule for the year is available at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
The project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Historical Commission.
To learn more about the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour or the Heritage Alliance, call 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. Or email info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages and the Chester Inn Museum’s YouTube channel for the latest updates about events and programs.