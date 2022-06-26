Contributed
KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery activities each week at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of June 27, families can wonder at the stars, hike day and night, create habitats, get close to wildlife, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, June 27
3 p.m. — Healthy Waters: Be a water scientist. Healthy water is essential for us and for all the living things in and around it. Meet at the camp store to caravan to the creek to test water quality. Be prepared to get wet.
9 p.m. — Star Gazing: There’s a universe waiting to be discovered just above our heads. Let’s look up and wonder at the stars. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance for night sky legends.
Tuesday, June 28
9 a.m. — The Long Hunt: What was life like for the first travelers along the Warriors’ Path? Come see how difficult it was for the native people to hunt for food. Meet at the camp store.
5 p.m. — Flyways & Byways: Meet at the Open Air Chapel to discover more about the creatures that wing their way through Warriors’ Path. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m — Night Hike to Sinking Waters: It’s a whole different world out there at night. Discover the peacefulness and the excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight, and drive to the camp store to carpool to the park backcountry.
Wednesday, June 29
9:30 a.m. — Wake Up Walk: Let’s wake up our senses to morning in the forest. Meet at the main bath house for a refreshing morning walk.
4 p.m. — Wacky Wet Wednesday: Enjoy kid-friendly water play and learning activities. Maybe even soak a park ranger. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. Be prepared to get very wet.
8 p.m. — Mis-Identification: Come discover the truth about some of the park’s most misunderstood and misidentified animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Thursday, June 30
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast with the Birds: Wake up to our feathered neighbors. Meet at the main bath house to begin a stroll through bird country. The first 12 people to arrive get a free doughnut and juice.
12:30 p.m. — Corn Husk Dolls: Early settlers along the Warriors’ Path couldn’t afford to waste anything. Even old corn husks could become a toy. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try this old-timey craft. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
6 p.m. — Skulls/Nature’s Tool Box: Every animal carries all the tools it needs for survival. Investigate some natural “tool boxes,” and find out more about each animal’s job! Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
Friday, July 1
9 a.m. — Hike to Fawn Loop Trail: A trail designed for mountain bike beginners is also a great place to begin to discover forest habitats. Meet at the Mountain Bike parking lot to begin an easy woodland hike.
1:30 p.m. — 100 Inch Hike: Especially for small, tired feet, this provides an opportunity to discover life on the tiny side. It’s also a great chance to catch a critter for the races. Meet at the main bath house.
2 p.m. — Critter Race for Freedom: Everyone wins when you bring your best creepy crawler to the main bath house. No pets or flying creatures please.
6 p.m. — Earthball Games: Enjoy some lively, cooperatives games with a 6-foot-tall ball. If it rains, there’ll be smaller ball games at the main bath house.
Saturday, July 2
9 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore the changing face of nature on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
5 p.m. — Nature Games: Enjoy lively nature games for the young and young-at-heart. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it’s raining.
7 p.m. — Evening Lake Shore: It’s almost bedtime on the Lake Shore Trail. Meet at the main bath house to enjoy a peaceful evening in the shoreline woods.
Sunday, July 3
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”