Women’s Symphony Committee Salutes 2021 Honorees
Submitted by Lucy Stewart
The Women’s Symphony Committee celebrated its seniors during the 2021 Honoree Symphony Ball on March 13, 2021, at MeadowView Marriott. This time-honored tradition is a magical evening where those members who have given at least four years of service to the Women’s Symphony Committee have the honor of their children being presented and the pleasure of family and friends joining them for a formal dinner and dance.
The Symphony Ball has become one of the most memorable events in the life of a senior honoree. This year’s honorees included (front row, from left) Caroline Gilbert, Alexis Allen, Margaret Carter, Addison Metcalf, Laci Gott, (back row, from left) Gracie Gibson, Isabella van der Biest, Emilee Lane and Sarah Beth Horner.