Submitted by Alyssa Justice
ABINDGON, Va. — Are you ready for an epic lip sync showdown? Watch as local celebrities battle it out for the titles of champion and top fundraiser during this year’s William King Museum of Art Lip Sync Battle.
The event, on April 8 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, is modeled after Paramount Network’s hit show, “Lip Sync Battle” and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon’s frequent lip sync challenges.
Contestants will compete in two rounds of performances in the hopes of raising the most donations for WMKA, while also raising the roof at the higher education center, located at 1 Partnership Circle in Abingdon.
Spectators can purchase tickets online at williamkingmuseum.org/event/lip-sync-battle-2/ or by calling Nikki Hicks at 276-628-5005, ext. 113. General admission is $5 per person, with entry at 7 p.m. for the show.
VIP admission is $40 per person and includes a dinner catered by Texas Roadhouse and reserved seating. VIP ticketholders should arrive at 6 p.m.
William King Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art, visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.