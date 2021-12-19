Submitted by O.J. Early
Upgrades to the Reece Museum’s main entrance, galleries, foyer and multipurpose room aimed at creating better experiences for the East Tennessee State University community and public are happening this winter.
The main entrance is being renovated to repair infrastructure and make the museum more accessible to visitors. The galleries, foyer and multipurpose room will also see major changes as new displays and three new exhibitions are set to open in January 2022.
“This renovation to our main entrance is a welcomed upgrade for the museum that will help us better serve the campus and region,” said Rebecca Proffitt, interim director of the museum. “We are working with our campus partners to make sure we accommodate our visitors during the construction.”
Construction and installation began Dec. 13 and will continue throughout winter break. The university and museum will be closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 3. The museum will be open by appointment only through Jan. 17.
Guests are encouraged to call 423-439-4392 to set up a visit.
While the entrance is being transformed, the interior galleries will also see changes with three new exhibitions opening in January: “Rare Mileage: Train Collections at ETSU,” “Appalachian Dream Mechanics: Twenty Years of Art by JJ Cromer, ” and “A Campus Treasure Chest: History of the Reece Museum.”
Both the Reece foyer honoring the museum namesake B. Carroll Reece and the multipurpose room housing the “Tennessee Music Pathways” exhibition will reopen in January with new artifacts and interpretation.
“We are very excited for the upcoming calendar of exhibitions and events,” said Spenser Brenner, exhibition coordinator. “The museum will be presenting three new exhibitions, and we are looking forward to welcoming the campus community and general public to visit us in 2022.”
The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU. It is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Follow the Reece Museum on Facebook and Instagram to learn more. For information about exhibitions or events, or to schedule a visit by appointment, visit etsu.edu/cas/cass/reece.