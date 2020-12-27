If you thought 2020 was crazy, 2021 looks to be ‘Just Plein Nuts.’ At least that’s how it’s starting out, thanks to a group of local artists.
Ten members of the Just Plein Nuts outdoor painting group will display their work in the Kingsport Renaissance Center’s main gallery beginning Jan. 3. Admission is free.
Brenda Bundrant, Carol Dixon, Don Gotterbarn, MaryAnn Grib, Janet Hartmann, Kathy Hawk, David Kramer, Jennifer Phipps, Kathleen Turner and John Youssi are outdoor (plein air) painting enthusiasts from around the region. They have met and painted together at a variety of locations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Beautiful images capturing the regional landscape in oil, acrylic and watercolor will be on display and available for sale.
Emphasized by notable 19th century artists, plein air painting has developed an enthusiastic following in recent years, inspiring plein air painting groups and special events around the country.
The informal group of regional painters enjoys the challenge of painting outdoors and working to capture the light and color of on-location subjects. The exhibit features recent works either completed at or inspired by these outdoor painting experiences.
Kingsport Art Guild is committed to creating opportunities for the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia communities to experience and showcase the visual arts through instructional classes, educational lectures, special events and exhibitions.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no formal reception is planned. However, the exhibit will remain open for viewing through Feb. 8 with social distancing guidelines.
The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport. The gallery, located on the second floor, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors should enter at the back of the building. To learn more about upcoming events and classes, visit www.kingsportartguild.com or call (423) 246-1227.