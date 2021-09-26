Submitted by Trevor Rice
Wings & Wheels on the Greene returns to the Greeneville Municipal Airport on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The popular fly-in and cruise-in event welcomes aircraft owners, pilots, aviation admirers and car enthusiasts.
This year’s event, sponsored by Brolin & Bailey Co., will feature classic cars, food trucks, an American flag fly-in, the opportunity to ride a biplane and more.
“Last year was our inaugural Wings & Wheels on the Greene event, and was very well-received by our community,” said Steven Neesen, FBO manager at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
“We hope to continue building on this success by making this a yearly event and sharing another local feature with our city and county neighbors,” he said.
Admission to the event is free; registration for the cruise-in is $10 for vehicles.
The American flag fly-in is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Food trucks will be serving food, and biplane rides will be available throughout the event.
“In addition to providing something fun and family-friendly, this event is also designed to promote the aviation industry and tourism,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. “This is another great event that has a positive and significant economic impact to our community.”
To learn more about displaying a car, contact Joni Parker, general manager of the Greene County Partnership, by email at [email protected]. For more details about the fly-in, contact Neesen at 423-823-9310 or email [email protected]. Additional information is also available on the Discover Greeneville TN page on Facebook.