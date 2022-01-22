Submitted by Alyssa Justice
ABINGDON, Va. —Art Lab at William King Museum of Art has more than 70 art and design classes on tap for the spring semester.
Art Lab is William King Museum of Art’s learning center, where students, makers, educators and the public can connect, learn and grow. Art Lab offers both fine art and technical training in a variety of media for ages middle school through adult.
Classes for spring include drawing, printmaking, ceramics and digital media. A new ceramics studio offers the space and tools needed to instruct students in both hand-building and wheel-throwing.
Several one-day workshops, such as laser-cutting, Adobe intros and drawing are scheduled. Classes are geared toward beginners; no experience is necessary.
Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Premiere Pro are industry standard tools for creative professionals worldwide. Art Lab’s Adobe training sessions provide a technical foundation for future graphics experts, art students and professionals increasing their skill set. They are ideal for adults considering career change or expansion as well as students interested in the communication arts.
Opportunities just for teens are provided through Art Lab’s Teen Lab program. Weekly workshops in digital painting, 3D printing, video and more are offered at a “pay-what-you-want” price point. Participants can work through a variety of digital and physical media projects and film analysis to build technical skills and support the development of creative voice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a face covering for indoor settings. Therefore, all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, will be expected to wear masks. For outdoor events, this policy will apply to unvaccinated visitors and is recommended for those fully vaccinated.
Contact Director of Higher Education Laken Bridges at lbridges@wkmuseum.org or Digital Lab Manager Alice Salyer at asalyer@wkmuseum.org to learn more.
Register at www.williamkingmuseum.org/learn-at-wmka or call 276-628-5005, ext. 109, for more details.