Contributed
Amateur photographers of all ages are invited to participate in the 15th Annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show sponsored by the Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park. The contest and show is held in conjunction with Wildlife Weekend at the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s Steele Creek Park.
The contest is open to photographs taken within Steele Creek Park that capture the natural aspects of the park. A team of professional photographers will serve as judges, and prizes will be awarded based on the general interest, creativity and technical merits of each entry. All photographs must be submitted by email in digital format by Friday, Sept. 24, at 11:59 p.m.
Complete rules and instructions for submitting entries are available on the Friends website, www.friendsofsteelecreek.org, or by e-mail at [email protected].
“Steele Creek Park is a beautifully diverse sanctuary in the middle of Bristol,” said contest coordinator Robin Feierabend. “This is a wonderful opportunity for those with a camera to demonstrate that natural beauty and diversity. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity for park-goers of all ages to have fun through the creativity of photography and the wonder of nature.”
Wildlife Weekend at Steele Creek Park is an annual event featuring a variety of children’s activities, speakers and interpretive walks — all relating to the natural history of the park and the region. This year’s focus is on fossils. The event kicks off Friday, Oct. 8, with a talk by Dr. Josh X. Samuels, paleontologist from ETSU and the Gray Fossil Site. Winners of the photography contest will be announced at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, and winning entries will remain on display at The Nature Center at Steele Creek Park for the next several months.
Friends of Steele Creek Park is a nonprofit, volunteer organization whose primary purposes are to support The Nature Center and its staff in educational, recreational and research activities; to assist with the development and maintenance of park trails, gardens and facilities; and to preserve and protect the natural areas of Steele Creek Park.
To learn more about the photo contest, contact Feierabend at 423-764-3336 or email [email protected].