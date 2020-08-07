Amateur photographers of all ages are invited to showcase original work that captures the natural aspects of Bristol, Tennessee’s Steele Creek Park while competing for cash prizes during the 14th annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show.
The event is sponsored by Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone with a camera to demonstrate the natural beauty and diversity of Steele Creek Park,” said contest coordinator Robin Feierabend. “Most importantly, it’s an opportunity for park-goers of all ages to have fun through the creativity of photography and the wonder of nature.”
Entries will be accepted in both adult and youth categories and must be submitted via email in a digital format by midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 30. A panel of professional photographers will choose the winning entries based on general interest, creativity and technical merit. Winning photos will be displayed for public viewing at The Nature Center at Steele Creek Park.
Complete contest rules and instructions for submitting entries are available on the Friends of Steele Creek Park website at www.friendsofsteelecreek.org.
The photography contest has become a favorite part of Wildlife Weekend, an annual event featuring a variety of children’s activities, speakers and interpretive walks celebrating the natural history of Steele Creek Park and the region. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of this year’s activities will be conducted electronically.
Although the schedule is still being finalized, Feierabend said the committee is planning a virtual BioBlitz to encourage participants to find and identify as many species as possible within Steele Creek Park between Thursday, Oct. 1, and Thursday, Oct. 15. Instructional videos will be available that guide participants in bird banding, an insect expedition, a nature scavenger hunt, and other planned activities. The event will culminate on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the winners of the photography contest are announced and cash prizes are awarded.
Friends of Steele Creek Park is a nonprofit, volunteer organization. Its primary purposes are to support The Nature Center and its staff in educational, recreational and research activities; to assist with the development and maintenance of park trails, gardens and facilities; and to preserve and protect the natural areas of Steele Creek Park.
To learn more, email photos@friendsofsteelecreek.org or call (423) 764-3336.