Contributed
Holston Camp and Retreat Center in Banner Elk, North Carolina, which has a rich history of serving children in the region, has kicked off a year-end fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $200,000. The theme is “Holston Camp: Where Our Hearts Belong.”
The camp, which was established in 1955 as a nonprofit, has served thousands of children through its summer camp program. In recent years, the camp has extended its offering to host group retreats, such as church groups, family reunions, education seminars, business meetings and ski trips.
“Financial gifts will help sustain the summer camp program, repair our aging infrastructure, and provide improvements for our outdoor activities,” said Gwen Hunter, chair of the Board of Directors. “Like many organizations, we are recovering from forced cancellations of camp weeks and retreats because of the pandemic. This fundraiser is vital to sustain the camp and combat the losses from the pandemic.
“When you give, you are investing in the spiritual growth of generations to come,” Hunter continued. “For more than 65 years, people have experienced the transformative powers of our beautiful outdoor sanctuary. We’re looking forward to continuing to treat guests to our 150-acre campus to a beautiful mountain setting, where they get a chance for quiet reflection, or vigorous outdoor activity, or both.”
Hunter also announced a new executive director, J. David Cohn Jr., is joining the camp staff in January. Cohn, who has almost 30 years of experience in camping ministry, comes to Holston Camp from Aldersgate Camp in Ravenna, Kentucky, where he was responsible for the overall operation of summer camp, off-season retreats, and year-round operations. He is a graduate of Montreat College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in outdoor recreation.
Cohn succeeds Jim Austin, who is retiring. “I am very thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve God’s call to oversee a place that inspires love and joy in its visitors,” Austin said. “I’m excited for Dave and his family to continue God’s work at Holston Camp.”
Also in January, the camp will open a new preschool, which will offer care weekdays for children ages 3-5 in the Banner Elk area.
To make a donation to Holston Camp and Retreat Center, you can mail a check to Holston Camp and Retreat Center, P.O. Box 428, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604, or make an online donation at www.holstoncenter.org/donate. To learn more, contact the camp at 844-465-7866 or visit the website.