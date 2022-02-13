BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge High School band is enjoying a successful winter season, and would like to recognize students for their outstanding achievements.
The following Wolves represented West Ridge in its first year at All-State East: Tamsin Burkhart, Austin Casasola, Chris Dunham, Brice Sinatra, 11/12 Blue Band; Susannah Norton, 11/12 Red Band; Andrew Dunham, 9/10 Blue Band; Sydney Culhane, Jacob Hyland, Daisy Ketron and Yssabel Thompson, 9/10 Red Band.
The students worked diligently to prepare their auditions to earn their spots in these ensembles. It is an honor to have them as a part of our program at West Ridge.
West Ridge was also well-represented at East Tennessee State University’s Honor Band (below) by: Austin Casasola, Ethan Head, Marina Hite, Suzi Norton, Luke Peters, Chloe Rubendall and Brice Sinatra. A huge thanks to the ETSU Department of Music for having us.
In addition, the Wolves’ winter guard made its debut at Winter Guard International competition at the Knoxville regional. They received outstanding results: third in preliminaries and third in finals.